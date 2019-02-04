County Antrim Shield: Healy questions choice of Showgrounds as final venue

Billy Joe Burns scored Crusaders' extra-time winner in Saturday's Irish Cup tie against his former club

County Antrim Shield final Venue: Ballymena Showgrounds Date: Tuesday, 5 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live video stream on the BBC sport website and live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC sport website

Linfield manager David Healy has questioned the choice of Ballymena Showgrounds to host Tuesday's County Antrim Shield final against Crusaders.

The Belfast clubs are scheduled to meet in the decider just two days after the Crues beat the Blues in the Irish Cup.

"The choice has been made. Is it the right choice? Probably not. If the game is on what state is the pitch going to be in? I don't know," said Healy.

"Come Tuesday there's not going to be much football played. That's for sure."

Mid and East Antrim Council invested £250,000 to re-lay the pitch at the Warden Street venue during the summer but concerns over the condition of the playing surface have been expressed by Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey and club officials in recent weeks.

Media playback is not supported on this device Co Antrim Shield final: Healy and Baxter voice concerns over Ballymena pitch

Four Ballymena matches have been postponed during the present campaign, including Saturday's scheduled Irish Cup sixth round tie with Portadown.

In addition, the Sky Blues' recent 4-1 league win over Ards was only given a late go-ahead following a pitch inspection.

"The County Antrim FA decided on it and the two clubs have settled on it so we'll get on with it and go toe to toe with Crusaders again," added Healy, whose club have won the Shield a record 44 times.

Crusaders are aiming to retain the silverware after defeating Ballymena 4-2 at the Showgrounds in last year's decider.

Ballymena United have had four home games postponed this season following inclement weather

"The Ballymena surface has come under pressure and scrutiny over the past few weeks and I understand there may be issues around drainage but things like that are outside of our control," said Crues manager Stephen Baxter.

"We will just prepare for the game as normal and it's another big game with a cup on the line so we'll look forward to it."

The league champions are without forward Paul Heatley for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Baxter is also awaiting news of calf injury victim Michael Ruddy and central defender Howard Beverland, who retired hurt at half-time at Windsor Park on Saturday.

"We have a number of injuries so it's going to be a stretch for us but that's what squads are all about so we have to find solutions going into this game," continued Baxter.

"Linfield will have tired bodies also but they have a big squad to deal with that as well."