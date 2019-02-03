Manuel Pellegrini: 'I want to beat Liverpool with West Ham to help Manchester City'

Pellegrini, who has managed sides including River Plate, Real Madrid and Manchester City, took over at West Ham at the start of the season

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini wants to get his side's season back on course by beating Liverpool on Monday - and do his old side Manchester City a favour at the same time.

Premier League leaders Liverpool are two points clear in the title race but have a game in hand over rivals City, who beat Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday.

Pellegrini won the league in 2014 during a three-year spell at City.

"If we win I will be very happy for our club first," he said.

"We need a good performance against the leaders.

"After that, if we can give a hand to Manchester City, it's not our problem, but of course I am a fan of Manchester City also."

West Ham are 12th in the league and have lost their last three games in all competitions after a 1-0 win over Arsenal on 12 January.

Pellegrini confirmed that defender Winston Reid, out for almost a year with a knee injury, is not expected back in action this season.