Lyon 2-1 Paris St-Germain: Ligue 1 leaders suffer first league defeat of season
Leaders Paris St-Germain suffered their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season as Nabil Fekir's second-half penalty earned Lyon victory.
Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead through Angel Di Maria, who fired past Anthony Lopes in the seventh minute.
Moussa Dembele headed in the equaliser after keeper Alphonse Areola misjudged the flight of Leo Dubois's cross.
And it was 2-1 when Fekir fired in from the spot after Thiago Silva had fouled lively former Celtic striker Dembele.
Despite the defeat, PSG are still 10 points clear of Lille at the top of the table with two games in hand.
Lyon are a further three points back in third place.
Line-ups
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 14Dubois
- 6Guedes Filho
- 5Denayer
- 22Mendy
- 28NDombele
- 8AouarSubstituted forTousartat 65'minutes
- 10TraoréSubstituted forCornetat 76'minutes
- 18FekirBooked at 90mins
- 11Depay
- 9Dembele
Substitutes
- 7Terrier
- 15Morel
- 23Tete
- 24Diop Gueye
- 27Cornet
- 29Tousart
- 30Gorgelin
PSG
- 16Areola
- 4Kehrer
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3KimpembeBooked at 27minsSubstituted forParedesat 79'minutes
- 13Alves da Silva
- 23DraxlerBooked at 89mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 11Di María
- 14BernatSubstituted forDiabyat 86'minutes
- 9CavaniSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 79'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 8Paredes
- 12Meunier
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 24Nkunku
- 27Diaby
- 34N'Soki
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
- Attendance:
- 57,624
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away9
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lyon 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Attempt saved. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Booking
Nabil Fekir (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (Lyon).
Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (Lyon).
Booking
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tanguy NDombele (Lyon).
Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moussa Diaby replaces Juan Bernat.
Offside, Lyon. Tanguy NDombele tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Attempt saved. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo with a through ball.
Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain).
Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
Offside, Lyon. Moussa Dembele tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Edinson Cavani.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Presnel Kimpembe.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Maxwel Cornet replaces Bertrand Traoré.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Anthony Lopes.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).
Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.
Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.