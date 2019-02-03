French Ligue 1
Lyon2PSG1

Lyon 2-1 Paris St-Germain: Ligue 1 leaders suffer first league defeat of season

Moussa Dembele (right)
Moussa Dembele (right) was signed by Lyon from Celtic last summer for nearly £20m

Leaders Paris St-Germain suffered their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season as Nabil Fekir's second-half penalty earned Lyon victory.

Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead through Angel Di Maria, who fired past Anthony Lopes in the seventh minute.

Moussa Dembele headed in the equaliser after keeper Alphonse Areola misjudged the flight of Leo Dubois's cross.

And it was 2-1 when Fekir fired in from the spot after Thiago Silva had fouled lively former Celtic striker Dembele.

Despite the defeat, PSG are still 10 points clear of Lille at the top of the table with two games in hand.

Lyon are a further three points back in third place.

Line-ups

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 14Dubois
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 5Denayer
  • 22Mendy
  • 28NDombele
  • 8AouarSubstituted forTousartat 65'minutes
  • 10TraoréSubstituted forCornetat 76'minutes
  • 18FekirBooked at 90mins
  • 11Depay
  • 9Dembele

Substitutes

  • 7Terrier
  • 15Morel
  • 23Tete
  • 24Diop Gueye
  • 27Cornet
  • 29Tousart
  • 30Gorgelin

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 4Kehrer
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 27minsSubstituted forParedesat 79'minutes
  • 13Alves da Silva
  • 23DraxlerBooked at 89mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 11Di María
  • 14BernatSubstituted forDiabyat 86'minutes
  • 9CavaniSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 79'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 8Paredes
  • 12Meunier
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 24Nkunku
  • 27Diaby
  • 34N'Soki
Referee:
Clément Turpin
Attendance:
57,624

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home14
Away16
Shots on Target
Home10
Away9
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Lyon 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lyon 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Attempt saved. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

Booking

Nabil Fekir (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nabil Fekir (Lyon).

Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nabil Fekir (Lyon).

Booking

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).

Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tanguy NDombele (Lyon).

Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moussa Diaby replaces Juan Bernat.

Offside, Lyon. Tanguy NDombele tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.

Attempt saved. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo with a through ball.

Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain).

Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.

Offside, Lyon. Moussa Dembele tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Edinson Cavani.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Presnel Kimpembe.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).

Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Maxwel Cornet replaces Bertrand Traoré.

Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Anthony Lopes.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).

Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.

Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21182167135456
2Lille23144540221846
3Lyon23127438261243
4Saint-Étienne2210753326737
5Montpellier2299429171236
6Strasbourg2298538251335
7Reims2381052021-134
8Nice239771823-534
9Rennes239683131033
10Marseille229493533231
11Nîmes238693133-230
12Bordeaux217772323028
13Angers236982427-327
14Toulouse236892233-1126
15Nantes2266102729-224
16Dijon2255121934-1520
17Caen2239102031-1118
18Monaco2346132139-1818
19Amiens2353151838-2018
20Guingamp2235141646-3014
View full French Ligue 1 table

