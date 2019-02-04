Cardiff City: Neil Etheridge wants to keep proving people wrong

Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge displays the T-shirt showing Sala's face that players wore to warm up before their game with Bournemouth

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge says Cardiff "want to keep proving people wrong," in their bid to stay in the Premier League following the disappearance of their record signing Emiliano Sala.

Cardiff beat Bournemouth 2-0 on an emotional evening in their first home game since Sala disappeared with pilot David Ibbotson over Guernsey.

They remain in the relegation zone, two points from safety, but Etheridge said the Bluebirds are resilient.

"It was an emotional game," he said.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks for everyone. But we've got through it and done extremely well here at home this season and the boys are digging deep.

"We know that people have written us off but at the end of the day we'll just keep doing our job.

"We've got a lot of games left. We're just concentrating on ourselves, keep improving and keep proving people wrong."

Bobby Reid's two goals secured victory on an evening when the Cardiff City supporters paid emotional tributes to Sala.

Cardiff signed Sala from Nantes in a club-record deal during the transfer window but the plane carrying him and Ibbotson disappeared from radar on its way to Cardiff airport on 21 January.

Wreckage from a plane was discovered in the English Channel on Sunday, and accident investigators are expected to send a submersible to inspect the wreckage later on Monday.