Zander Clark: St Johnstone goalkeeper earns plaudits in Celtic defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: St Johnstone's Clark frustrates Celtic

It should perhaps be no surprise that it took leaders Celtic 78 minutes to finally find a way past St Johnstone's Zander Clark on Sunday.

The St Johnstone goalkeeper has been in magnificent form all season, keeping 11 clean sheets in 24 Scottish Premiership appearances.

And he was in stellar form again against Brendan Rodgers' side, twice thwarting Oliver Burke and also saving from Jozo Simunovic, Odsonne Edouard and Scott Sinclair.

BBC Scotland looks back at those stops, hears what the experts think of Clark's performance, and get his manager's views on the 26-year-old's suitability for a Scotland summons.

The times Clark denied Celtic

6' Scott Sinclair shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

48' Clark gets done low to make a one-handed save from Oliver Burke's strike from the edge of the box.

65' Burke gets down the right, and despite being at a difficult angle gets good power on his shot, which Clark is down quickly to block before leaping to his feet to put off Ryan Christie who attempts to head in the rebound.

66' Jozo Simunovic collects a pass from James Forrest and looks certain to score, but is denied from close range.

67' Odsonne Edouard plays a one-two with Forrest, which finds Clark equal to his shot.

71' After Christie's attempt is blocked, the ball falls to Sinclair, but the Englishman is thwarted at point-blank range.

Clark was voted man of the match in our player rater

Clark 'was sensational' - analysis

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner on Sportsound

Zander Clark had three brilliant saves down to his right-hand side, diving with strength to keep that ball out. He had a reflex save on the goal-line and saved one with his body also. He was out quickly for a few crosses and he set up a goalscoring chance with a brilliant throw out for a counter attack. He was sensational and he will be gutted.

Is a Scotland call up in the offing?

Clark was overlooked by national head coach Alex McLeish in November, with Celtic's Scott Bain and Kilmarnock's Jamie McDonald chosen ahead of him for the Nations League matches with Albania and Israel.

At the time, McLeish's assistant, Peter Grant, irritated St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright by saying people were "crucifying the goalkeeper" after Celtic won 6-0 in Perth a few weeks earlier.

And Wright was again prickly when asked whether Clark's performance would have caught McLeish's eye. "I've got absolutely no interest in talking about Scotland," he said.

"When you have somebody like Peter Grant saying what he said about him the last time, which was totally disrespectful, Scotland can do what they want. If they want to pick him, they know where he is."