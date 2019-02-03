Peter Crouch: Burnley striker to get own sausage called 'Crouchie's Red Hot Robot'

Peter Crouch made 42 appearances for England

At 38, Peter Crouch is used to moving football clubs, but this must be the first time the new Burnley striker has been welcomed with his own sausage.

Crouch had an, ahem, banger of a debut after he helped his side win a penalty that earned Burnley a draw with relegation rivals Southampton on Saturday.

Now Crouch, who joined the Clarets on deadline day, will be able to celebrate his arrival in the north west with his own sausage - Crouchie's Red Hot Robot.

Burnley based Heys Family Butchers will start producing the banger on Monday.

The company put choosing a name for a Crouch-inspired sausage to their customers, with entries such as 'The Beanpole Banger' and 'Two Metre Peter' not quite making the cut.

They went for Crouchie's Red Hot Robot as a nod to the former England striker's much-loved robot celebration - the theme for a club video revealing the new signing - and will give it a Mexican twist.

"It would be fantastic to see Peter down at the butchers - he will certainly get a warm welcome and some of his sausages to take home for his tea," owner Danny Heys told BBC Sport.

"We usually only do celebratory sausages for players or managers when they have achieved something at the club, but Crouchie coming to Burnley has really caught the imagination of our customers.

"He really is one of the characters that makes English football so special. Let's hope he can bag a few goals and help us climb to safety and we see the robot in full flow."

Burnley fans seem to have embraced the arrival of Crouch, looking out for the well-travelled centre forward with a sign warning him "mind your head lad!" on a bridge near the club's Turf Moor stadium.