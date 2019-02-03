Bubacarr Trawally: Gambian forward moves to Saudi's Al Shabab

Gambian forward Bubacarr Trawally, 24, spent three years playing in China

Saudi side Al Shabab have signed Gambia international forward Bubacarr Trawally on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Trawally joins the Riyadh-based club from Danish side Vejle Boldklub, having played extensively in China.

The 24-year-old started his career in 2014 with The Gambia's Real de Banjul before moving to Hangzhou Greentown in the Chinese Super League in 2015.

He then went on loan to Yanbian Changbaishan before signing for another Chinese club, Yanbian Funde.

In 2018 he signed for Vejle Boldklub in Denmark and then went on loan to China's Guizhou Hengfeng.

Trawally, nicked-named Steve, has six international caps for the Gambia, and made his Scorpions debut at home in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Cameroon in 2015.

Al Shabab are currently third in the Saudi Professional League table.