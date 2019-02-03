Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Heckingbottom, Doolan, St Mirren, Dallas, Defoe, Dortmund

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom is being considered by Hibernian as Neil Lennon's replacement as head coach. (Sunday Mail)

Accrington Stanley assistant John Doolan, who was Hibernian first-team coach under Allan Stubbs, is a contender to succeed Neil Lennon as the Edinburgh club's new head coach, with former Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst also in the frame. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Brendan Rodgers has revealed he had a heart-to-heart with Mikael Lustig after rival right-back Jeremy Toljan's arrival at Celtic on loan from Borussia Dortmund but insists that nothing has been decided about the future of the veteran Sweden international, who is out of contract this summer. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic winger James Forrest has warned on-loan Borussia Dortmund defender Jeremy Toljan he has a battle on his hands to dislodge Mikael Lustig at right-back. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe claims he was asked by Andrew Dallas "did you say you dived?" after the referee awarded the second of four penalties they won in their 4-0 victory over St Mirren. "But I said I'd never dive. When I see people diving, it's cheating," said the Englishman. (Sunday Mail)

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney has refused to criticise Andrew Dallas despite claiming that the referee got three out of four penalty decisions wrong in his side's 4-0 defeat by Rangers. (The Herald)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists his side will stick to their penalty rota from now on after James Tavernier, who had already scored twice and missed once from the spot, handed the fourth to Jermain Defoe to allow the striker his first goal at Ibrox against St Mirren. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

On-loan Bournemouth forward Jermain Defoe is confident his strike partnership with Alfredo Morelos will go from strength to strength this season after marking his Ibrox debut with a goal in Rangers' 4-0 win over St Mirren. (Evening Times)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is confident that centre-half Dedryck Boyata will recover from injury in time to face Valencia in the Europa League last-32. (Sunday Express, print edition)

East Fife manager Darren Young was an angry man after his side's Irn-Bru Cup quarter-final tie in Dublin against Bohemians was called off due to a frozen pitch less than half an hour before kick-off. (Scotland On Sunday)

OTHER GOSSIP

Blair Kinghorn admits scoring Scotland's first-ever Six Nations hat-trick may not be enough to keep his place for next week's showdown with Ireland. (Sunday Post)