Aberdeen 4-1 Queen of the South: Sam Cosgrove scores twice in win

Niall McGinn's made an immediate impact after replacing Stevie May at half-time

Sam Cosgrove scored two of Aberdeen's four second-half goals as they beat Championship side Queen of the South to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Niall McGinn's interval introduction was pivotal; the winger scored within 90 seconds, then crossed for Andrew Considine and Cosgrove to head in.

Cosgrove's penalty - his 16th goal of the season - made it 4-1.

At 1-0, veteran Stephen Dobbie had scudded Queens level with a stunning 38th goal of the season.

But Derek McInnes' Premiership side recovered from that and have now reached a domestic cup quarter-final for the ninth time in 12 attempts.

Considine had scored twice in the 4-3 defeat by Queens in the 2008 semi-final and, for long periods, another cup shock at the hands of the Dumfries side was a very real prospect.

However Considine, who scored the winner in a 2012 fifth-round replay as Aberdeen edged past Queens, was on target again, bulleted in a header to ease Aberdeen's nerves after Dobbie's leveller.

The longer the second half went on, the more dominant Aberdeen became, and Cosgrove made the game safe when he rolled home a penalty after Andy Stirling was penalised for handball.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Dobbie's scores stunning 38th goal of season

McGinn turns the game - analysis

BBC Scotland's Tyrone Smith at Pittodrie

The term "super sub" is used from time to time, and McGinn was just that. Introduced at the break, he completely turned the game Aberdeen's way. And make no mistake, this was a game that looked like it could get a bit sticky for the the Premiership side before he entered the fray.

Scoring a goal, and setting up another two, this was like the McGinn of old, and McInnes will be hoping that can be a catalyst for the Northern Ireland international to really kick on this season.

Special mention must go to Queen of the South striker Dobbie. His stunning strike - goal number 38 of the season - was special, very special.