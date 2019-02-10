Match ends, Aberdeen 4, Queen of the South 1.
Aberdeen 4-1 Queen of the South: Sam Cosgrove scores twice in win
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Sam Cosgrove scored two of Aberdeen's four second-half goals as they beat Championship side Queen of the South to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.
Niall McGinn's interval introduction was pivotal; the winger scored within 90 seconds, then crossed for Andrew Considine and Cosgrove to head in.
Cosgrove's penalty - his 16th goal of the season - made it 4-1.
At 1-0, veteran Stephen Dobbie had scudded Queens level with a stunning 38th goal of the season.
But Derek McInnes' Premiership side recovered from that and have now reached a domestic cup quarter-final for the ninth time in 12 attempts.
Considine had scored twice in the 4-3 defeat by Queens in the 2008 semi-final and, for long periods, another cup shock at the hands of the Dumfries side was a very real prospect.
However Considine, who scored the winner in a 2012 fifth-round replay as Aberdeen edged past Queens, was on target again, bulleted in a header to ease Aberdeen's nerves after Dobbie's leveller.
The longer the second half went on, the more dominant Aberdeen became, and Cosgrove made the game safe when he rolled home a penalty after Andy Stirling was penalised for handball.
McGinn turns the game - analysis
BBC Scotland's Tyrone Smith at Pittodrie
The term "super sub" is used from time to time, and McGinn was just that. Introduced at the break, he completely turned the game Aberdeen's way. And make no mistake, this was a game that looked like it could get a bit sticky for the the Premiership side before he entered the fray.
Scoring a goal, and setting up another two, this was like the McGinn of old, and McInnes will be hoping that can be a catalyst for the Northern Ireland international to really kick on this season.
Special mention must go to Queen of the South striker Dobbie. His stunning strike - goal number 38 of the season - was special, very special.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2LoganSubstituted forDevlinat 74'minutes
- 28Hoban
- 4Considine
- 29Lowe
- 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forWilsonat 79'minutes
- 19Ferguson
- 3Shinnie
- 7Stewart
- 17MaySubstituted forMcGinnat 45'minutes
- 16CosgroveBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 8Gleeson
- 9Wilson
- 10McGinn
- 18Devlin
- 20Cerny
- 21Ball
- 27McLennan
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2MercerSubstituted forAirdat 75'minutes
- 30Maguire
- 4Fordyce
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 6Doyle
- 14LowBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMcGrathat 70'minutes
- 8Jacobs
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 9Aird
- 12McGrath
- 17Murray
- 20Leighfield
- 27Irving
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 7,857
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 4, Queen of the South 1.
Attempt missed. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Booking
Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. James Wilson replaces Gary Mackay-Steven.
Attempt missed. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Fraser Aird replaces Scott Mercer.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Michael Devlin replaces Shaleum Logan because of an injury.
Delay in match Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 4, Queen of the South 1. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Ian McGrath replaces Nicky Low.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 3, Queen of the South 1. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Niall McGinn with a cross.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Andy Stirling.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 2, Queen of the South 1. Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Niall McGinn with a cross following a set piece situation.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Barry Maguire.
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Barry Maguire (Queen of the South).
Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Attempt saved. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 1, Queen of the South 1. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.