Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 4, Auchinleck Talbot 0.
Heart 4-0 Auchinleck Talbot: Berra, Mitchell, Maclean & Kenna goals for hosts
Junior side Auchineck Talbot's Scottish Cup run is over after they were easily beaten in the last 16 by Hearts.
Christophe Berra nodded in an early opener for the Premiership club.
Demetri Mitchell's tamely-struck effort then found the net and Mitchell's cross was tapped in by Steven Maclean before the break.
The latter had a second disallowed and Aidan Keena's excellent solo effort rounded off the win before Stephen Wilson was denied a Talbot consolation.
The midfielder was adjudged to have been offside as he diverted Mark Shankland's cross into the Hearts net three minutes from time.
Steven Naismith, Calumn Morrison and Uche Ikpeazu - impressive on his first start since an October foot injury - also came close for the hosts in an utterly dominant display, with Maclean, too, having a goal disallowed for offside.
Hearts played the final 12 minutes with 10 men when Michael Smith was forced off injured after Craig Levein had made all three of his substitutes.
'Talbot leave with pride intact' - analysis
BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin at Tynecastle
The near-2,000 fans who travelled through from Ayrshire certainly enjoyed their day, but there was never any real chance of them heading back home having seen another major Scottish Cup shock.
Craig Levein had watched the juniors knock seven past Petershill last weekend and his players had been well warned about their strengths and weaknesses, but the Talbot players left with their dignity and pride intact after a performance that was full of energy. That said, the scoreline could have been even more emphatic if it had not been for some terrific stops by goalkeeper Andy Leishman.
The return of striker Uche Ikpeazu after three months out gave Hearts a focal point and, combined with the pace and skill of Sean Clare and Mitchell, there was a constant flow of attacks.
Line-ups
Hearts
- 13Doyle
- 2Smith
- 4Souttar
- 6Berra
- 11MitchellBooked at 74mins
- 9ClareSubstituted forMorrisonat 45'minutes
- 8Lee
- 10Sutchuin-Djoum
- 14NaismithSubstituted forKeenaat 76'minutes
- 18MacLean
- 19IkpeazuSubstituted forVanecekat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Zlamal
- 3Shaughnessy
- 7Bozanic
- 23Mulraney
- 32Vanecek
- 35Keena
- 38Morrison
Auchinleck Talbot
- 1Leishman
- 2Lyle
- 4McPhersonBooked at 62mins
- 5McCracken
- 3Pope
- 11Wilson
- 7Armstrong
- 6WhiteBooked at 69minsSubstituted forSamsonat 74'minutes
- 8Hyslop
- 10GlasgowSubstituted forShanklandat 81'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 9WilsonSubstituted forMcIlroyat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Samson
- 14McIlroy
- 15Kemp
- 16Shankland
- 17Waite
- 18Harvey
- 20Hewitt
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 14,946
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 4, Auchinleck Talbot 0.
Booking
Mark Shankland (Auchinleck Talbot) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aidan Keena (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Shankland (Auchinleck Talbot).
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 4, Auchinleck Talbot 0. Aidan Keena (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Demetri Mitchell.
Attempt missed. Sean McIlroy (Auchinleck Talbot) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Auchinleck Talbot. Mark Shankland replaces Jamie Glasgow.
Substitution
Substitution, Auchinleck Talbot. Sean McIlroy replaces Graham Wilson.
Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Glasgow (Auchinleck Talbot).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Aidan Keena replaces Steven Naismith.
Attempt missed. Keir Samson (Auchinleck Talbot) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Auchinleck Talbot. Conceded by Christophe Berra.
Attempt blocked. Keir Samson (Auchinleck Talbot) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Auchinleck Talbot. Keir Samson replaces Steven White.
Booking
Demetri Mitchell (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Demetri Mitchell (Heart of Midlothian).
Steven Wilson (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Willie Lyle.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. David Vanecek replaces Uche Ikpeazu.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Gordon Pope.
Attempt blocked. Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Steven White (Auchinleck Talbot) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven White (Auchinleck Talbot).
Attempt missed. Jamie Glasgow (Auchinleck Talbot) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Demetri Mitchell (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steven Wilson (Auchinleck Talbot).
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).
Gordon Pope (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Neil McPherson (Auchinleck Talbot) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Demetri Mitchell (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Neil McPherson (Auchinleck Talbot).
Foul by Djoum (Heart of Midlothian).
Steven Wilson (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Demetri Mitchell (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.