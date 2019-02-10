Heart 4-0 Auchinleck Talbot: Berra, Mitchell, Maclean & Kenna goals for hosts

Aidan Keena's goal was his first for Hearts

Junior side Auchineck Talbot's Scottish Cup run is over after they were easily beaten in the last 16 by Hearts.

Christophe Berra nodded in an early opener for the Premiership club.

Demetri Mitchell's tamely-struck effort then found the net and Mitchell's cross was tapped in by Steven Maclean before the break.

The latter had a second disallowed and Aidan Keena's excellent solo effort rounded off the win before Stephen Wilson was denied a Talbot consolation.

The midfielder was adjudged to have been offside as he diverted Mark Shankland's cross into the Hearts net three minutes from time.

Steven Naismith, Calumn Morrison and Uche Ikpeazu - impressive on his first start since an October foot injury - also came close for the hosts in an utterly dominant display, with Maclean, too, having a goal disallowed for offside.

Hearts played the final 12 minutes with 10 men when Michael Smith was forced off injured after Craig Levein had made all three of his substitutes.

'Talbot leave with pride intact' - analysis

BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin at Tynecastle

The near-2,000 fans who travelled through from Ayrshire certainly enjoyed their day, but there was never any real chance of them heading back home having seen another major Scottish Cup shock.

Craig Levein had watched the juniors knock seven past Petershill last weekend and his players had been well warned about their strengths and weaknesses, but the Talbot players left with their dignity and pride intact after a performance that was full of energy. That said, the scoreline could have been even more emphatic if it had not been for some terrific stops by goalkeeper Andy Leishman.

The return of striker Uche Ikpeazu after three months out gave Hearts a focal point and, combined with the pace and skill of Sean Clare and Mitchell, there was a constant flow of attacks.