Manchester City v Chelsea
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Manchester City are expected to recall Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling after both were named as substitutes in Wednesday's win at Everton.
Benjamin Mendy, Vincent Kompany and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo have again been ruled out.
Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is expected to overcome the knee injury that kept him out against Huddersfield.
Callum Hudson-Odoi and Gary Cahill are being monitored due to a fever and minor back injury respectively.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@Guymowbray: Two weeks before their Carabao Cup final clash, this is a match that highlights the ever-increasing demands on those at the top clubs.
Pep Guardiola has called this one "a real final", as he plots what might have to be a flawless finish to the season attacking all FOUR competitions City started in. They really could win the incredible lot.
And even though Chelsea won't be champions, is Maurizio Sarri's first year as bad as has been made out? They're a top four team and could still win THREE prestigious cups! City were patient with Pep in year one.
The 'must have it now' culture brings added pressures to all. As in society, so in football.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "At Chelsea, I understand what they want to do and they are doing it. Good organisation, offensive and defensive, they know what they want to do.
"It's a final for us. We have to play in that way. We have played one more game. But we cannot deny it. A few days ago we could be seven points behind."
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri: "At the moment, in my opinion, Manchester City are the best team in Europe. They are an example for every club.
"We need to work. Guardiola is in the third season in the Premier League, Klopp in the fourth or fifth, but we need to work. I don't know another way. We need only to work and try to reduce the gap."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
This is going to be City's toughest game of the week (after matches against Arsenal and Everton), because Chelsea have got some very good players.
I would back Gonzalo Higuain to score for Chelsea, and his movement in the box is top class, but City are on a roll and I am going to go with them to win it.
Prediction: 2-1
Lawro's full predictions v A Private War stars Paul Conroy and Jamie Dornan
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This will be the third meeting this season, and they will also face each other in the League Cup final on 24 February. City won 2-0 in August's Community Shield, while Chelsea were 2-0 victors in December's reverse league fixture
- Manchester City have lost 25 Premier League matches versus Chelsea, more than against any other opponent.
- Chelsea are the only side to win more than two top-flight fixtures against a team managed by Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City
- City have the division's best home record this season, with 12 wins from 13 games.
- They could become the first club to score multiple goals in 15 consecutive top-flight home fixtures since Tottenham had a run of 16 in a row from March to December 1965.
- Pep Guardiola's side have scored 27 goals in their past five games at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions.
- Manchester City have dropped 16 points this season, two more than in the whole of 2017-18.
- Three of their four league defeats this season came after they scored the opening goal.
- Sergio Aguero has 22 goals in his 15 most recent Premier League starts at home, scoring in each of the last six.
Chelsea
- The Blues could equal the club Premier League record of failing to score in three consecutive away fixtures, set from December 1992 to January 1993 and matched in April 2002.
- They could lose four successive away matches in all competitions for the first time since a run of five in a row from January to March last year.
- Their most recent away goal was N'Golo Kante's 51st-minute winner at Crystal Palace on 30 December - 309 minutes ago.
- Chelsea are winless in six Premier League away fixtures against established top-six rivals, losing each of the last four.
- Gonzalo Higuain has scored 38 goals in 37 league appearances under Maurizio Sarri.