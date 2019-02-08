Manchester City v Chelsea

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne featured three times in the Premier League for Chelsea during the 2013-14 season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City are expected to recall Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling after both were named as substitutes in Wednesday's win at Everton.

Benjamin Mendy, Vincent Kompany and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo have again been ruled out.

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is expected to overcome the knee injury that kept him out against Huddersfield.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Gary Cahill are being monitored due to a fever and minor back injury respectively.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Two weeks before their Carabao Cup final clash, this is a match that highlights the ever-increasing demands on those at the top clubs.

Pep Guardiola has called this one "a real final", as he plots what might have to be a flawless finish to the season attacking all FOUR competitions City started in. They really could win the incredible lot.

And even though Chelsea won't be champions, is Maurizio Sarri's first year as bad as has been made out? They're a top four team and could still win THREE prestigious cups! City were patient with Pep in year one.

The 'must have it now' culture brings added pressures to all. As in society, so in football.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "At Chelsea, I understand what they want to do and they are doing it. Good organisation, offensive and defensive, they know what they want to do.

"It's a final for us. We have to play in that way. We have played one more game. But we cannot deny it. A few days ago we could be seven points behind."

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri: "At the moment, in my opinion, Manchester City are the best team in Europe. They are an example for every club.

"We need to work. Guardiola is in the third season in the Premier League, Klopp in the fourth or fifth, but we need to work. I don't know another way. We need only to work and try to reduce the gap."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is going to be City's toughest game of the week (after matches against Arsenal and Everton), because Chelsea have got some very good players.

I would back Gonzalo Higuain to score for Chelsea, and his movement in the box is top class, but City are on a roll and I am going to go with them to win it.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v A Private War stars Paul Conroy and Jamie Dornan

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the third meeting this season, and they will also face each other in the League Cup final on 24 February. City won 2-0 in August's Community Shield, while Chelsea were 2-0 victors in December's reverse league fixture

Manchester City have lost 25 Premier League matches versus Chelsea, more than against any other opponent.

Chelsea are the only side to win more than two top-flight fixtures against a team managed by Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City

City have the division's best home record this season, with 12 wins from 13 games.

They could become the first club to score multiple goals in 15 consecutive top-flight home fixtures since Tottenham had a run of 16 in a row from March to December 1965.

Pep Guardiola's side have scored 27 goals in their past five games at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions.

Manchester City have dropped 16 points this season, two more than in the whole of 2017-18.

Three of their four league defeats this season came after they scored the opening goal.

Sergio Aguero has 22 goals in his 15 most recent Premier League starts at home, scoring in each of the last six.

Chelsea