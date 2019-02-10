Manchester City Women v Chelsea Women
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City Women
|14
|10
|4
|0
|40
|8
|32
|34
|2
|Arsenal Women
|13
|11
|0
|2
|50
|11
|39
|33
|3
|Chelsea Women
|14
|8
|4
|2
|22
|9
|13
|28
|4
|B'ham City Women
|14
|9
|1
|4
|19
|12
|7
|28
|5
|Bristol City Women
|13
|6
|3
|4
|13
|16
|-3
|21
|6
|Reading Women
|13
|5
|3
|5
|18
|18
|0
|18
|7
|West Ham Women
|14
|5
|1
|8
|19
|27
|-8
|16
|8
|Liverpool Women
|14
|5
|1
|8
|11
|22
|-11
|16
|9
|Brighton Women
|14
|2
|2
|10
|9
|31
|-22
|8
|10
|Everton Ladies
|12
|1
|3
|8
|7
|23
|-16
|6
|11
|Yeovil Town Ladies
|13
|1
|0
|12
|8
|39
|-31
|3
