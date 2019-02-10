The FA Women's Super League
Man City Women13:00Chelsea Women
Venue: Academy Stadium

Manchester City Women v Chelsea Women

Match report to follow.

Sunday 10th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women1410404083234
2Arsenal Women13110250113933
3Chelsea Women148422291328
4B'ham City Women149141912728
5Bristol City Women136341316-321
6Reading Women135351818018
7West Ham Women145181927-816
8Liverpool Women145181122-1116
9Brighton Women142210931-228
10Everton Ladies12138723-166
11Yeovil Town Ladies131012839-313
