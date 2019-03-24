The FA Women's Super League
Liverpool Women0Arsenal Women2

Liverpool Women v Arsenal Women

Line-ups

Liverpool Women

  • 1Preuss
  • 3Robe
  • 6Bradley
  • 20Babajide
  • 23Purfield
  • 19Rodgers
  • 24Linnett
  • 11Daniels
  • 8Coombs
  • 9Sweetman-Kirk
  • 10Murray

Substitutes

  • 5Fahey
  • 18Kitching
  • 21Kearns
  • 27Blanchard
  • 36Hodson

Arsenal Women

  • 18Peyraud-Magnin
  • 2Veje
  • 6Williamson
  • 16Quinn
  • 10Little
  • 20Bloodworth
  • 7van de Donk
  • 17Evans
  • 15McCabe
  • 11Miedema
  • 23Mead

Substitutes

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 4Arnth Jensen
  • 9Carter
  • 12Samuelsson
  • 22Schnaderbeck
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home0
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Katrine Veje (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jemma Purfield (Liverpool Women).

Foul by Louise Quinn (Arsenal Women).

Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Katrine Veje (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women).

Attempt missed. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Second Half

Second Half begins Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 2.

Louise Quinn (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool Women).

Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).

Kirsty Linnett (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 1. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).

Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women).

Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

Attempt saved. Dominique Bloodworth (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 10th February 2019

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women15105042103235
2Arsenal Women13110250113933
3Chelsea Women1585224111329
4B'ham City Women149141912728
5Bristol City Women146441316-322
6Reading Women135351818018
7West Ham Women145181927-816
8Liverpool Women145181122-1116
9Brighton Women152310931-229
10Everton Ladies12138723-166
11Yeovil Town Ladies131012839-313
View full The FA Women's Super League table

