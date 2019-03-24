Katrine Veje (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Liverpool Women v Arsenal Women
-
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
- 1Preuss
- 3Robe
- 6Bradley
- 20Babajide
- 23Purfield
- 19Rodgers
- 24Linnett
- 11Daniels
- 8Coombs
- 9Sweetman-Kirk
- 10Murray
Substitutes
- 5Fahey
- 18Kitching
- 21Kearns
- 27Blanchard
- 36Hodson
Arsenal Women
- 18Peyraud-Magnin
- 2Veje
- 6Williamson
- 16Quinn
- 10Little
- 20Bloodworth
- 7van de Donk
- 17Evans
- 15McCabe
- 11Miedema
- 23Mead
Substitutes
- 1van Veenendaal
- 4Arnth Jensen
- 9Carter
- 12Samuelsson
- 22Schnaderbeck
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Jemma Purfield (Liverpool Women).
Foul by Louise Quinn (Arsenal Women).
Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Katrine Veje (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women).
Attempt missed. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Second Half
Second Half begins Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 2.
Louise Quinn (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool Women).
Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).
Kirsty Linnett (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 1. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Katie McCabe.
Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).
Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women).
Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Attempt saved. Dominique Bloodworth (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
