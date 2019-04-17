Match ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 5.
Yeovil Town Ladies 0-5 Reading: Glovers relegated from Women's Super League
-
- From the section Women's Football
Yeovil Town Ladies' relegation from the Women's Super League was confirmed as they lost 5-0 at home to Reading.
The Glovers, who won promotion with the second-tier title back in 2016, have lost 14 of 17 WSL games this term.
Victory saw Reading bounce back from their FA Cup semi-final defeat on penalties against West Ham on Sunday.
Fara Williams' curler put the Royals 1-0 up at half-time, before a second-half brace each for Lauren Bruton and Millie Farrow sealed the visitors' victory.
- Read more: Yeovil Ladies avoid administration
- Man Utd beat Villa to clinch promotion
- White helps Birmingham win at Everton
Yeovil will bid for a second-tier licence for 2019-20 and revert to part-time status, having opted not to appeal against a 10-point deduction given to them in March.
The points penalty came as a result of the club informing the Football Association of their initial intention to appoint an administrator, but subsequent financial support from the FA saw insolvency avoided.
Administrators were never formally appointed and Yeovil say they are hopeful of competing in next season's Women's Championship, subject to receiving a licence.
Line-ups
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 16Evans
- 12Mason
- 6ShortSubstituted forCousinsat 16'minutesBooked at 57mins
- 3Alexander
- 4SymeSubstituted forBloomfieldat 77'minutes
- 8Horwood
- 15BuxtonSubstituted forGoddardat 44'minutes
- 14Donovan
- 7Fergusson
- 9Heatherson
Substitutes
- 2Goddard
- 5Cousins
- 17Fischer
- 23Howard
- 25McLauchlan
- 26Bloomfield
- 27Taylor
Reading Women
- 1Moloney
- 2Jane
- 26Howard
- 6Pearce
- 28Woodham
- 15BaileySubstituted forFarrowat 79'minutes
- 18MooreSubstituted forBrutonat 45'minutes
- 17Estcourt
- 4WilliamsSubstituted forBartripat 76'minutes
- 9DavisonBooked at 43mins
- 16Hönnudottir
Substitutes
- 3Pacheco
- 5Bartrip
- 7Furness
- 10Bruton
- 11Harding
- 14Farrow
- 27Laws
- Referee:
- Scott Jackson
- Attendance:
- 407
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 5.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ellie Mason (Yeovil Town Ladies) because of an injury.
Erin Bloomfield (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charlie Estcourt (Reading FC Women).
Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Lily Woodham (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 5. Millie Farrow (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gemma Davison.
Attempt saved. Millie Farrow (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ellie Mason (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Gemma Davison (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rakel Hönnudottir (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Olivia Fergusson (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 4. Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Molly Bartrip.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 3. Millie Farrow (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gemma Davison.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Millie Farrow replaces Jade Bailey because of an injury.
Delay in match Jade Bailey (Reading FC Women) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Megan Alexander (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Erin Bloomfield replaces Emily Syme.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Molly Bartrip replaces Fara Williams.
Olivia Fergusson (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rakel Hönnudottir (Reading FC Women).
Attempt saved. Rebecca Jane (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Amy Goddard (Yeovil Town Ladies) because of an injury.
Foul by Bonnie Horwood (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Jade Bailey (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Georgia Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rakel Hönnudottir (Reading FC Women).
Amy Goddard (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Estcourt (Reading FC Women).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) because of an injury.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Georgia Evans.
Attempt saved. Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Jade Bailey (Reading FC Women).
Attempt saved. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.