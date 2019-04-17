Yeovil Town Ladies 0-5 Reading: Glovers relegated from Women's Super League

Yeovil Town are the only WSL side not affiliated to a men's Premier League or Championship club

Yeovil Town Ladies' relegation from the Women's Super League was confirmed as they lost 5-0 at home to Reading.

The Glovers, who won promotion with the second-tier title back in 2016, have lost 14 of 17 WSL games this term.

Victory saw Reading bounce back from their FA Cup semi-final defeat on penalties against West Ham on Sunday.

Fara Williams' curler put the Royals 1-0 up at half-time, before a second-half brace each for Lauren Bruton and Millie Farrow sealed the visitors' victory.

Yeovil will bid for a second-tier licence for 2019-20 and revert to part-time status, having opted not to appeal against a 10-point deduction given to them in March.

The points penalty came as a result of the club informing the Football Association of their initial intention to appoint an administrator, but subsequent financial support from the FA saw insolvency avoided.

Administrators were never formally appointed and Yeovil say they are hopeful of competing in next season's Women's Championship, subject to receiving a licence.