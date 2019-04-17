Everton Ladies 1-3 Birmingham City Women: Ellen White nets twice in WSL away win

Ellen White scored a goal in each half at Haig Avenue

England's Ellen White scored twice as Birmingham City Women came from behind to beat Everton Ladies in Southport.

The Women's Super League strugglers led when Inessa Kaagman found space to unleash an angled right-foot screamer from 15 yards on eight minutes, beating City's Hannah Hampton at the near post.

Hayley Ladd then levelled within a minute with a stunner of her own, a dipping right-foot volley on the turn.

White struck in each half to settle the outcome for fourth-placed Birmingham.

First, she scrambled in from a corner on 34 minutes before heading a killer third on 67 minutes.

Seven minutes later, Blues keeper Hampton then went to her right to save Kaagman's penalty to ensure a victory which narrows the gap on third-placed Chelsea to five points with a game in hand.