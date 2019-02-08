Norwich City v Ipswich Town (Sun)

Paul Lambert left Norwich to become Aston Villa manager in 2012

Former Norwich manager Paul Lambert says he is not fazed by the reaction of their fans when he returns to Carrow Road as boss of arch-rivals Ipswich.

Lambert took Norwich to the Premier League in 2011 with back-to-back promotions, and is the only man to manage both East Anglian sides.

The Canaries remain without Timm Klose (knee) and Moritz Leitner (ankle).

Bottom side Ipswich have injury concerns over defenders James Collins (hamstring) and Luke Chambers (foot).

"I'm looking forward to it like any other game - it's outside that puts the animosity on it. It doesn't faze me, I can't wait to go," Lambert told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"It doesn't bother me, the Norwich fans have always given me a hard time when I've gone back."

Former Stoke and Aston Villa boss Lambert replaced Paul Hurst at Portman Road in October but Ipswich have earned just nine points from his 15 Championship games in charge, the same total as their first 15 league matches this season.

Norwich, meanwhile, are top of the table after beating fellow title contenders Leeds last weekend and have not lost an Old Farm derby since 2009.

When asked about the reception he will receive on Sunday, Lambert referenced his visits to Rangers as a Celtic player.

"I had half the city of Glasgow not liking me and I managed that for eight or nine years, so I know what's coming and it doesn't bother me," he added.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:

"None of my players played under Paul here for Norwich, so it's really more a topic for our supporters.

"It's a big story for them because Paul was unbelievably successful during his time, and did an outstanding job.

"I'm full of respect for what he did during his time, but right now these years are gone and we want to beat him.

"We are fully aware that it will be a difficult game because Ipswich have, if we are really honest, one of the last chances to change their mood, atmosphere and spirit during the season."

