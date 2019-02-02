French Ligue 1
Monaco2Toulouse1

Monaco 2-1 Toulouse: Fabregas scores first Monaco goal

Cesc Fabregas celebrates his first goal for Monaco against Toulouse in Ligue 1
Fabregas' first goal for Monaco moves the principality club level on points with 17th-placed Caen in Ligue 1

Cesc Fabregas scored his first goal for Monaco as the Ligue 1 strugglers recorded their first win since the sacking of Thierry Henry.

Fabregas lashed home a loose ball just after the hour mark to lift the hosts to within a point of safety.

Aleksandr Golovin had given Monaco the lead with a smart finish from Gelson Martins' pass.

Christopher Jullien headed Toulouse level five minutes later, but Fabregas' goal proved to be the winner.

Fabregas joined Monaco on a three-and-a-half-year contract on 11 January, when his former Arsenal team-mate Henry was still in charge.

The principality club dismissed the Frenchman less than two weeks later, however, after collecting only five wins in all competitions under the 41-year-old's tutelage.

Leonardo Jardim, who spent four years at Monaco and secured the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17, replaced Henry on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Line-ups

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 19Sidibe
  • 25Glik
  • 32Badiashile Mukinayi
  • 2Ballo-ToureBooked at 9mins
  • 44Fàbregas
  • 5JemersonBooked at 90mins
  • 29Gelson MartinsSubstituted forAdrien Silvaat 72'minutes
  • 17GolovinSubstituted forNkoudouat 77'minutes
  • 7Rony Lopes
  • 9FalcaoSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Alves Morais
  • 14Nkoudou
  • 15Adrien Silva
  • 16Benaglio
  • 36Diop
  • 39Henrichs
  • 43Thuram-Ulien

Toulouse

  • 30Reynet
  • 19DiakiteBooked at 50mins
  • 6Jullien
  • 3Shoji
  • 12SyllaBooked at 60mins
  • 22Garcia AlonsoSubstituted forJeanat 79'minutes
  • 17Sangaré
  • 21DurmazSubstituted forBostockat 71'minutes
  • 14Dossevi
  • 10Leya Iseka
  • 7GradelBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 1Goicoechea
  • 5Moreira
  • 8Jean
  • 9Sanogo
  • 15Bostock
  • 24Mubele
  • 33Bessile
Referee:
Mikael Lesage

Match Stats

Home TeamMonacoAway TeamToulouse
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Monaco 2, Toulouse 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Monaco 2, Toulouse 1.

Booking

Jemerson (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).

Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Carlos Vinicius (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bafode Diakite (Toulouse).

Rony Lopes (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse).

Attempt blocked. Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Issiaga Sylla.

Offside, Monaco. Georges-Kévin Nkoudou tries a through ball, but Carlos Vinicius is caught offside.

Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Benoit Badiashile Mukinayi.

Foul by Adrien Silva (Monaco).

Bafode Diakite (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jemerson (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse).

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Carlos Vinicius replaces Radamel Falcao.

Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Danijel Subasic.

Attempt saved. Corentin Jean (Toulouse) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Christopher Jullien (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mathieu Dossevi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Georges-Kévin Nkoudou.

Substitution

Substitution, Toulouse. Corentin Jean replaces Manu García.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Georges-Kévin Nkoudou replaces Aleksandr Golovin.

Foul by Radamel Falcao (Monaco).

Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mathieu Dossevi with a cross.

Attempt missed. Fode Ballo-Toure (Monaco) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Adrien Silva replaces Gelson Martins.

Substitution

Substitution, Toulouse. John Bostock replaces Jimmy Durmaz.

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse).

Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.

Cesc Fàbregas (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse).

Goal!

Goal! Monaco 2, Toulouse 1. Cesc Fàbregas (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Radamel Falcao.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay in match Rony Lopes (Monaco) because of an injury.

Rony Lopes (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG20182066115556
2Lille23144540221846
3Lyon22117436251140
4Saint-Étienne2210753326737
5Strasbourg2298538251335
6Montpellier2198428161235
7Reims2381052020034
8Nice239771823-534
9Rennes239683131033
10Marseille229493433131
11Nîmes228593032-229
12Bordeaux217772323028
13Angers236982427-327
14Toulouse236892233-1126
15Nantes2266102729-224
16Dijon2255121934-1520
17Caen2239102031-1118
18Monaco2346132139-1818
19Amiens2353151838-2018
20Guingamp2235141646-3014
View full French Ligue 1 table

