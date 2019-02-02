Match ends, Monaco 2, Toulouse 1.
Monaco 2-1 Toulouse: Fabregas scores first Monaco goal
Cesc Fabregas scored his first goal for Monaco as the Ligue 1 strugglers recorded their first win since the sacking of Thierry Henry.
Fabregas lashed home a loose ball just after the hour mark to lift the hosts to within a point of safety.
Aleksandr Golovin had given Monaco the lead with a smart finish from Gelson Martins' pass.
Christopher Jullien headed Toulouse level five minutes later, but Fabregas' goal proved to be the winner.
Fabregas joined Monaco on a three-and-a-half-year contract on 11 January, when his former Arsenal team-mate Henry was still in charge.
The principality club dismissed the Frenchman less than two weeks later, however, after collecting only five wins in all competitions under the 41-year-old's tutelage.
Leonardo Jardim, who spent four years at Monaco and secured the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17, replaced Henry on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Line-ups
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 19Sidibe
- 25Glik
- 32Badiashile Mukinayi
- 2Ballo-ToureBooked at 9mins
- 44Fàbregas
- 5JemersonBooked at 90mins
- 29Gelson MartinsSubstituted forAdrien Silvaat 72'minutes
- 17GolovinSubstituted forNkoudouat 77'minutes
- 7Rony Lopes
- 9FalcaoSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Alves Morais
- 14Nkoudou
- 15Adrien Silva
- 16Benaglio
- 36Diop
- 39Henrichs
- 43Thuram-Ulien
Toulouse
- 30Reynet
- 19DiakiteBooked at 50mins
- 6Jullien
- 3Shoji
- 12SyllaBooked at 60mins
- 22Garcia AlonsoSubstituted forJeanat 79'minutes
- 17Sangaré
- 21DurmazSubstituted forBostockat 71'minutes
- 14Dossevi
- 10Leya Iseka
- 7GradelBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 1Goicoechea
- 5Moreira
- 8Jean
- 9Sanogo
- 15Bostock
- 24Mubele
- 33Bessile
- Referee:
- Mikael Lesage
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monaco 2, Toulouse 1.
Booking
Jemerson (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).
Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Carlos Vinicius (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bafode Diakite (Toulouse).
Rony Lopes (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse).
Attempt blocked. Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Issiaga Sylla.
Offside, Monaco. Georges-Kévin Nkoudou tries a through ball, but Carlos Vinicius is caught offside.
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Benoit Badiashile Mukinayi.
Foul by Adrien Silva (Monaco).
Bafode Diakite (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jemerson (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse).
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Carlos Vinicius replaces Radamel Falcao.
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Danijel Subasic.
Attempt saved. Corentin Jean (Toulouse) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Christopher Jullien (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mathieu Dossevi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Georges-Kévin Nkoudou.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Corentin Jean replaces Manu García.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Georges-Kévin Nkoudou replaces Aleksandr Golovin.
Foul by Radamel Falcao (Monaco).
Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mathieu Dossevi with a cross.
Attempt missed. Fode Ballo-Toure (Monaco) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Adrien Silva replaces Gelson Martins.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. John Bostock replaces Jimmy Durmaz.
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse).
Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Cesc Fàbregas (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse).
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 2, Toulouse 1. Cesc Fàbregas (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Radamel Falcao.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Rony Lopes (Monaco) because of an injury.
Rony Lopes (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse).