Pep Guardiola: Man City boss wants a stylish win against Arsenal

Bernardo Silva (pictured) and Raheem Sterling scored when Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates on 12 August

Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to send a warning to title rivals Liverpool by beating Arsenal in style.

City will move two points behind leaders Liverpool if they return to winning ways at the Etihad on Sunday.

Guardiola's side suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at Newcastle in midweek and although Liverpool failed to beat Leicester, the Reds moved a further point ahead of City with a 1-1 draw.

"It's not the points, it's the way you play," said City manager Guardiola.

"Managers are sitting watching our games on TV and when they see how good we are, that is the best pressure."

The visit of fifth-placed Arsenal (16:30 GMT) marks the start of a crucial week for City, who slipped to third in the Premier League table on Saturday following Tottenham's 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Guardiola's team are also in Premier League action on Wednesday at Everton (19:45 GMT) before hosting fourth-Chelsea on 10 February (16:00)

Liverpool are away to West Ham on Monday (20:00) and play Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday (15:00).

"If you want to be a real contender you have to make a lot of points," added Guardiola.

"It's an important week but after this week if we are still there then the next games will be important too.

"The pleasure is to play as good as possible and win games. After that, titles will be a consequence.

"How are we going to win coming from behind? What do we have to do? The only way is we focus.

"When we win, we always want to analyse the bad things we have done and the good things.

"When we lose in the way we lose, we have to do better in those situations.

"If we do we will be there, if we don't we will shake the hand of the champions and try next season."