Daniel James: Swansea City winger 'wasn't in the right place' - Graham Potter

Daniel James made his senior Wales debut in November 2018 against Albania

Swansea boss Graham Potter says Daniel James did not feature against Bristol City so he could "clear his head."

Leeds United's proposed loan move for the Wales international winger fell through in the closing minutes of the January transfer window on Thursday.

The Swans opted to back out of the deal with a late-night U-turn and will renew efforts to get the 21-year-old to sign a new contract in south Wales.

"He's had a tough 24, 48 hours, he needed to clear his head," Potter said.

"And [he] didn't feel he was in the right place to play this weekend, he'll come back in on Monday and be ready to help the team.

"Unfortunately it's part of football and one of those moments. He's a young lad and a fantastic boy

"We've got a lot of time for him but we understand he's been through a tough period so we need to be patient with him."

James had a medical before a potential loan switch to Swansea's Championship rivals.

Leeds would have made the deal for the winger permanent in the summer for about £8.5m, dependent on promotion.

Swansea denied claims by James' agent that the club "made no attempt to keep the player".

Unlike James, who is at the Liberty Stadium for the time being at least, Jefferson Montero, Wilfried Bony and Tom Carroll all left the club on deadline day.

Swansea City Supporters' Trust have criticised the club's owners for lacking ambition following a January transfer window in which the club lost further players and made no signings.

"It's a challenging period and in the end we've lost three players that the reality of it didn't play that much for us," Potter added.

"We managed to keep Dan and Leroy [Fer] so that's a positive.

"We knew that the focus for the window would be to try and keep hold of those guys and to balance the squad because of the financial implications of the Premier League.

"It's nothing too shocking from my perspective. It is challenging and our job then is to try and be together as a team with the supporters, give everything we can and do or best."