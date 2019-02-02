Match ends, Juventus 3, Parma 3.
Juventus 3-3 Parma: Gervinho scores twice to stun Serie A leaders
Former Arsenal forward Gervinho struck twice in the second half as Parma came from 3-1 down to earn a point at Serie A leaders Juventus.
Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juve the lead in the 36th minute with a deflected shot.
There were then three goals in six second-half minutes - Juve's Daniele Rugani volleyed in and Antonino Barilla headed home for Parma before Ronaldo nodded in his second.
Gervinho's flicked effort and strike in stoppage time completed the fightback.
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was furious with his team for allowing Parma to level.
"The third goal was incredible, we had the ball by the corner flag... and then we played it into the penalty area. You can't do that in the 95th minute.
"There's no shame in just kicking the ball into the stands."
Juve's lead at the top of Serie A has now been cut to nine points after second-place Napoli's 3-0 against Sampdoria.
Ronaldo's strike from the edge of the area was just reward for Juve during a first half when they produced 17 efforts on goal. And when Rugani fired in at the far post in the 62nd minute it seemed as if Massimiliano Allegri's side were heading towards their 20th league win of the season.
Parma, who improved markedly after the break, hit back soon after the restart when Barilla headed in a great delivery from Juraj Kucka. However, Ronaldo re-established the champions' two-goal advantage with a header from Mario Mandzukic's cross from the right.
There were 16 minutes remaining of the match when Gervinho scored his first - a cheeky flick at the near post from Kucka's low ball.
And in stoppage time the Ivorian stunned the home support with a shot from eight yards from Roberto Inglese's pull-back.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 22Perin
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 24Rugani
- 4Cáceres
- 37Spinazzola
- 6KhediraSubstituted forBentancurat 79'minutes
- 5Pjanic
- 14Matuidi
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 45'minutesSubstituted forCanat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 10Dybala
- 12Lobo Silva
- 18Kean
- 21Pinsoglio
- 23Can
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
Parma
- 55Sepe
- 2Iacoponi
- 22Bruno Alves
- 95Bastoni
- 28Gagliolo
- 87KuckaSubstituted forSprocatiat 86'minutes
- 21ScozzarellaBooked at 28minsSubstituted forStulacat 76'minutes
- 17BarillàBooked at 26mins
- 77BiabianySubstituted forSiligardiat 57'minutes
- 45Inglese
- 27Kouassi
Substitutes
- 1Frattali
- 3Dimarco
- 5Stulac
- 9Ceravolo
- 14Machín Dicombo
- 18Gobbi
- 23Gazzola
- 26Siligardi
- 33Dezi
- 52Davordzie
- 56Bagheria
- 93Sprocati
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Parma 3.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Parma 3. Gervinho (Parma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Emre Can (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Luca Siligardi (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Leo Stulac.
Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Foul by Martín Cáceres (Juventus).
Luigi Sepe (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Simone Iacoponi.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emre Can.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Federico Bernardeschi because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Parma. Mattia Sprocati replaces Juraj Kucka.
Delay in match Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Roberto Inglese (Parma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Riccardo Gagliolo.
João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gervinho (Parma).
Foul by Martín Cáceres (Juventus).
Simone Iacoponi (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Parma).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Sami Khedira.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bruno Alves (Parma).
Substitution
Substitution, Parma. Leo Stulac replaces Matteo Scozzarella.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bruno Alves.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Parma 2. Gervinho (Parma) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juraj Kucka with a cross.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
Attempt missed. Roberto Inglese (Parma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luca Siligardi following a fast break.
Sami Khedira (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antonino Barillà (Parma).
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Inglese (Parma).
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Parma 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, Parma 1. Antonino Barillà (Parma) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juraj Kucka with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, Parma 0. Daniele Rugani (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Spinazzola (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.