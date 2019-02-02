Italian Serie A
Juventus3Parma3

Juventus 3-3 Parma: Gervinho scores twice to stun Serie A leaders

Gervinho (centre)
Gervinho (centre) moved from Chinese club Hebei China Fortune to promoted Parma last summer

Former Arsenal forward Gervinho struck twice in the second half as Parma came from 3-1 down to earn a point at Serie A leaders Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juve the lead in the 36th minute with a deflected shot.

There were then three goals in six second-half minutes - Juve's Daniele Rugani volleyed in and Antonino Barilla headed home for Parma before Ronaldo nodded in his second.

Gervinho's flicked effort and strike in stoppage time completed the fightback.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was furious with his team for allowing Parma to level.

"The third goal was incredible, we had the ball by the corner flag... and then we played it into the penalty area. You can't do that in the 95th minute.

"There's no shame in just kicking the ball into the stands."

Juve's lead at the top of Serie A has now been cut to nine points after second-place Napoli's 3-0 against Sampdoria.

Ronaldo's strike from the edge of the area was just reward for Juve during a first half when they produced 17 efforts on goal. And when Rugani fired in at the far post in the 62nd minute it seemed as if Massimiliano Allegri's side were heading towards their 20th league win of the season.

Parma, who improved markedly after the break, hit back soon after the restart when Barilla headed in a great delivery from Juraj Kucka. However, Ronaldo re-established the champions' two-goal advantage with a header from Mario Mandzukic's cross from the right.

There were 16 minutes remaining of the match when Gervinho scored his first - a cheeky flick at the near post from Kucka's low ball.

And in stoppage time the Ivorian stunned the home support with a shot from eight yards from Roberto Inglese's pull-back.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 22Perin
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 24Rugani
  • 4Cáceres
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 6KhediraSubstituted forBentancurat 79'minutes
  • 5Pjanic
  • 14Matuidi
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 45'minutesSubstituted forCanat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 17Mandzukic

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 10Dybala
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 18Kean
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 23Can
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi

Parma

  • 55Sepe
  • 2Iacoponi
  • 22Bruno Alves
  • 95Bastoni
  • 28Gagliolo
  • 87KuckaSubstituted forSprocatiat 86'minutes
  • 21ScozzarellaBooked at 28minsSubstituted forStulacat 76'minutes
  • 17BarillàBooked at 26mins
  • 77BiabianySubstituted forSiligardiat 57'minutes
  • 45Inglese
  • 27Kouassi

Substitutes

  • 1Frattali
  • 3Dimarco
  • 5Stulac
  • 9Ceravolo
  • 14Machín Dicombo
  • 18Gobbi
  • 23Gazzola
  • 26Siligardi
  • 33Dezi
  • 52Davordzie
  • 56Bagheria
  • 93Sprocati
Referee:
Piero Giacomelli

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamParma
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home28
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home12
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 3, Parma 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Parma 3.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 3, Parma 3. Gervinho (Parma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Emre Can (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Luca Siligardi (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Leo Stulac.

Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Foul by Martín Cáceres (Juventus).

Luigi Sepe (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Simone Iacoponi.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emre Can.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Federico Bernardeschi because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Parma. Mattia Sprocati replaces Juraj Kucka.

Delay in match Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Roberto Inglese (Parma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Riccardo Gagliolo.

João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gervinho (Parma).

Foul by Martín Cáceres (Juventus).

Simone Iacoponi (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Juraj Kucka (Parma).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Sami Khedira.

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bruno Alves (Parma).

Substitution

Substitution, Parma. Leo Stulac replaces Matteo Scozzarella.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bruno Alves.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 3, Parma 2. Gervinho (Parma) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juraj Kucka with a cross.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.

Attempt missed. Roberto Inglese (Parma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luca Siligardi following a fast break.

Sami Khedira (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Antonino Barillà (Parma).

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roberto Inglese (Parma).

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 3, Parma 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 2, Parma 1. Antonino Barillà (Parma) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juraj Kucka with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 2, Parma 0. Daniele Rugani (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Leonardo Spinazzola (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22193046153160
2Napoli22163342182451
3Inter Milan21124531151640
4AC Milan219842820835
5Roma2197540291134
6Sampdoria2296739291033
7Atalanta2195747301732
8Lazio219573025532
9Fiorentina217953224830
10Torino217952722530
11Sassuolo217863332129
12Parma228592430-629
13Genoa2165102838-1023
14Cagliari214981930-1121
15SPAL2156101930-1121
16Udinese2146111729-1218
17Empoli2246122744-1718
18Bologna2128111634-1814
19Frosinone2127121642-2613
20Chievo2219121944-259
View full Italian Serie A table

