Barcelona 2-2 Valencia: Lionel Messi brace helps Barcelona to draw
A Lionel Messi brace saw Barcelona come from 2-0 down to draw at home against an impressive Valencia in a breathless La Liga encounter.
Kevin Gameiro struck the opener for the visitors, before Daniel Parejo doubled their lead from the penalty spot.
Messi scored his first from the spot, with his second a curler from the edge of the box in the 64th minute.
Atletico Madrid face Real Betis on Sunday bidding to close the gap to leaders Barcelona to three points.
Valencia flew out of the blocks, as Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was forced into an early save from Parejo before Denis Cheryshev rattled the far post with a low drive.
In the first contentious decision of the evening, Barcelona had an early penalty appeal waved away after Nelson Semedo's shot appeared to be blocked by the arm of former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista.
Then came Gameiro's opener, struck beyond Ter Stegen after a searching run and through ball from Rodrigo Moreno on the counter-attack when Messi was dispossessed in a collision that could have been adjudged a foul.
Sergi Roberto naively pushed Daniel Wass in the area, and Parejo converted from the spot for Valencia's second. Barcelona had reason to feel aggrieved, with defender Gerard Pique off the field as he received treatment for a head injury.
Barcelona got back into the game with a Messi penalty as he scored for the eighth La Liga match in a row.
It was a fairly soft penalty award, although VAR agreed with referee Alberto Undiano Mallenco's decision to award the spot-kick as there was some contact on Semedo.
Barcelona peppered Neto's goal, but Valencia were just as dangerous, forcing Ter Stegen into a couple of important saves.
Space was at a premium in the Valencia area as they tried to hold out for the win but Messi found enough to turn and curl a stunning effort past a helpless Neto to earn a point for the Spanish champions.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson SemedoSubstituted forAlbaat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 3Piqué
- 24Vermaelen
- 20RobertoBooked at 31mins
- 21AleñáSubstituted forRamos de Oliveira Meloat 66'minutes
- 4RakiticBooked at 45mins
- 22Vidal
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 7CoutinhoSubstituted forMalcomat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 14Malcom
- 15Lenglet
- 17Murillo
- 18Alba
- 19Boateng
- 30Peña
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 21Piccini
- 24Garay
- 5Gabriel
- 15Latorre Grueso
- 18Wass
- 17CoquelinSubstituted forKondogbiaat 72'minutes
- 10Parejo
- 11Cheryshev
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 79'minutes
- 9GameiroSubstituted forTorresat 40'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 4Roncaglia
- 6Kondogbia
- 8Soler
- 16Lee
- 20Torres
- 22Mina Lorenzo
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
- Attendance:
- 76,789
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Valencia 2.
Booking
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Barcelona. Arthur tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Cristiano Piccini.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Valencia).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Gabriel.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ezequiel Garay.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Malcom replaces Coutinho.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Santi Mina (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona).
Santi Mina (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Santi Mina (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Wass.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Santi Mina replaces Rodrigo Moreno.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Gabriel.
Attempt blocked. Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Attempt missed. Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Geoffrey Kondogbia replaces Francis Coquelin.
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Valencia).
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Arthur replaces Carles Aleñá.
Foul by Carles Aleñá (Barcelona).
Francis Coquelin (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 2, Valencia 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Suárez with a cross.
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Toni Lato (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gabriel (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Wass (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev.