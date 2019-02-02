Musa Bility: Caf ExCo member slams leadership as he resigns from two Caf posts

Musa Bility of Liberia has resigned from two committees within Caf which, as yet, has not responded to his comments.

Liberia's Musa Bility, a Confederation of African Football (Caf) Executive Committee member, launched a scathing attack on Caf's leadership as he resigned from two positions within African football's ruling body.

In a letter to Caf president Ahmad and members of Caf's Executive Committee, dated 1 February 2019, Bility said he was standing down as a member of the Emergency Committee and president of the CHAN (African Nations Championship) Standing Committees "with sadness and a huge sense of disappointment."

"I can no longer summon the courage to work in these posts at the whims and caprices of the president who I believe is leading this noble organisation in the wrong direction," wrote Bility, in a letter seen by the BBC.

As well as the committees which Bility resigned from, the Liberian also highlighted Ahmad's recent role in deciding the future of forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and where they will be held.

Africa Cup of Nations

Bility brought up the confusion surrounding the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which has now been given to Cameroon to stage after the country was stripped of hosting rights for the 2019 edition.

Ivory Coast had initially been awarded the 2021 Nations Cup and in December 2018, Caf president Ahmad said in a television interview that "in 2023, we will organise the tournament in Ivory Coast."

The Ivorian federation (FIF) promptly issued a statement insisting neither they nor the Ivorian government had been informed by Caf of a possible delay.

Caf then told the BBC that "no decision was taken by the executive committee. We are waiting first for the host for 2019 and then we will see."

Just four days later, Caf confirmed that Cameroon had accepted to host the 2021 Nations Cup.

"When I was asked by a journalist as to whether we have awarded Afcon 2021 to Cameroon, I said no we have not. As you all know, this Executive Committee has not made any such decision. So, I saw nothing wrong with my statement. In fact, I was referencing the official position of Caf which was issued in a press release after the Accra Ex-co meeting," said Bility.

'Wake-up call'

Bility stated he believes the African football body is "worse than we were two years ago."

He was appearing to refer to the Caf administration under long-standing former president Issa Hayatou whom Ahmad replaced in March 2017.

Bility said he hopes his resignations "will serve as a wake-up call for us to stand firm and ensure that Caf is managed properly in accordance with the statutes in order to bring real change to African football."

The BBC has contacted the Confederation of African Football for comment but as yet there has been no response.