African Champions League: Sundowns' new signing Tade scores in win over ASEC

Mamelodi Sundowns' new signing Emiliano Tade came off the bench to score in their win over ASEC, having helped his previous club Amazulu beat Sundowns earlier in the week in the domestic league.

Argentine Emiliano Tade completed a memorable week by scoring the goal that sealed a 3-1 victory for his new club Mamelodi Sundowns over ASEC Mimosas in the African Champions League on Friday.

The new signing came off the bench late in the second half and scored two minutes into stoppage time for the South African club against their Ivorian opponents.

Sundowns had dominated the Group A match in Pretoria only to be foiled by the woodwork and impressive ASEC defending.

Victory lifted Sundowns to the top of the table on six points followed by Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Lobi Stars of Nigeria - who meet on Saturday -and ASEC, who all have three.

Tade also came off the bench at the same venue three days ago to help his former club AmaZulu stun Sundowns 2-0 and end Sundowns' 28-match unbeaten run in their domestic league.

In the early hours of the following day, the 30-year-old Argentine joined Sundowns and was hurriedly registered to play in the elite African club competition.

Themba Zwane, who had put Sundowns ahead for the second time in the match, found Tade with a pass from the wing and the newcomer calmly beat captain and goalkeeper Abdoulkarim Cisse.

Although playing for the third time in seven days, Sundowns were quick out of the blocks and took the lead within 10 minutes.

Uruguayan Gaston Sirino crossed and unmarked Musa Lebusa nodded past Cisse from point-blank range.

ASEC recovered quickly and were level within five minutes after Lebusa held back Salif Bagate inside the box and Hamed Diomande converted a penalty.

Sundowns were lucky not to fall behind soon after when a Wonlo Coulibaly header after a corner flew across Denis Onyango in goal and narrowly finished off target.

Zwane struck on 56 minutes by slamming a cross into the net from close range.

Veteran Sundowns midfielder Hlompho Kekana saw his free-kick rebound off the underside of the crossbar as the South African side sought the comfort of a third goal.

It was left to Tade, who broke Sundowns' hearts in midweek, to ensure the 2016 African champions achieved a victory they thoroughly deserved.