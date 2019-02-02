Craig Alcock: Yeovil Town re-sign ex-Cheltenham Town defender

From the section

Craig Alcock made 11 appearances for Cheltenham in all competitions earlier this season

Defender Craig Alcock has re-signed for League Two club Yeovil on a deal until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old began his career at Huish Park, making 121 appearances for the Somerset side before leaving in 2011.

Alcock, who was a free agent after exiting Cheltenham in January, has also played for Peterborough United, Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers.

"His experience and leadership will be valuable assets," said boss Darren Way.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.