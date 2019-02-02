Irish Cup sixth round: Burns goal gives Crusaders win over Linfield in extra-time

Rory Hale of Crusaders and Linfield's Joel Cooper battle for possession at Windsor Park

A dramatic Billy Joe Burns strike one minute from the end of extra-time gave Crusaders a 2-1 Irish Cup sixth round victory over Linfield at Windsor Park.

After a goal-less 90 minutes Jordan Owens smashed the ball home in the 103rd minute but debutant Marek Cervenka levelled in the 117th minute.

Dean Shiels scored on his debut as Coleraine beat Dergview 3-1.

David McDaid netted twice as Larne saw off Crumlin Star 3-1 while Larne Tech Old Boys beat Strabane Athletic 3-1.

The other four scheduled ties - Ballinamallard v Carrick Rangers, Ballymena United v Portadown, Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint Town v Queen's University were postponed because of frozen pitches.

All those games have been rearranged for Monday 11 February with 19:45 GMT kick-offs.

Re-live the drama of Saturday's four Irish Cup sixth-round action as it unfolded

Linfield had beaten Crusaders in the three league meetings between the sides this season but came out second best at Windsor Park as their hopes of a clean sweep of four domestic trophies came to an end.

Kyle McClean and Michael O'Connor struck the woodwork for Linfield in the second half while at the other end Niall Quinn cleared Matthew Snoddy's effort off the line in added time.

Substitute Owens smashed the ball home right-footed past Gareth Deane from the edge of the area but Czech forward Cervenka coolly slotted home the equaliser past Sean O'Neill after latching onto Rory Hale's poorly judged back-pass.

There was more drama to come however as former Blues player Burns fired a left-foot half-volley into the roof of the net to ensure his side's passage into the last eight.

The clubs will meet again in the County Antrim Shield final at Ballymena Showgrounds on Tuesday night.

