Three Irish Cup ties called off as pitches freeze

Three of Saturday's eight Irish Cup ties have been postponed
Three of Saturday's Irish Cup sixth round matches have been postponed because of frozen pitches.

They are Glenavon's tie at home to Dungannon Swifts, Ballinamallard United against Carrick Rangers and Warrenpoint's game with Queen's.

There is to be a pitch inspection at the Ballymena Showgrounds where David Jeffrey's Sky Blues are due to take on Portadown.

The postponed games have been rearranged for Monday, 11 February.

In the games going ahead, Irish Premiership leaders Linfield play champions Crusaders at Windsor Park.

Coleraine, the cup holders, are at home to Championship side Dergview.

Runaway Championship leaders Larne host top Amatuer League club Crumlin Star, while fellow Amateur League Premier Division team Larne Tech Old Boys host Strabane Athletic of the Intermediate League.

Tennent's Irish Cup sixth round - Saturday 2 February - 15:00 GMT
Live coverage on BBC Radio Ulster and text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Ballinamallard UtdOFFCarrick Rangers
Ballymena UtdvPortadown
ColerainevDergview
GlenavonOFFDungannon Swifts
LarnevCrumlin Star
Larne Tech OBvStrabane Athletic (13:30 GMT)
LinfieldvCrusaders
Warrenpoint TownOFFQueen's University

