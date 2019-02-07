Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic15:00Clyde
Venue: Galabank

Annan Athletic v Clyde

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City23163445172851
2Peterhead21152444172747
3Clyde21143437181945
4Annan Athletic22104835251034
5Stirling218493029128
6Elgin2182113245-1326
7Cowdenbeath207492723425
8Queen's Park216692328-524
9Berwick2142152057-3714
10Albion2114161751-347
