Scottish League One
Dumbarton2Raith Rovers2

Dumbarton v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 21Brennan
  • 12Ferguson
  • 18van Schaik
  • 55Barr
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 10ForbesSubstituted forThomsonat 83'minutes
  • 6CarswellBooked at 23mins
  • 8Hutton
  • 11BarrSubstituted forMelinguiat 90+1'minutes
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forPatonat 87'minutes
  • 20Thomas

Substitutes

  • 1Smith
  • 7Melingui
  • 15Paton
  • 16Armour
  • 23Thomson

Raith Rovers

  • 17Lyness
  • 8GillespieBooked at 66minsSubstituted forBowieat 87'minutes
  • 4Davidson
  • 5Murray
  • 3Crane
  • 16FlanaganSubstituted forMcGuffieat 60'minutes
  • 24Barjonas
  • 14WedderburnSubstituted forMatthewsat 17'minutes
  • 11Dingwall
  • 9Buchanan
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 12Matthews
  • 18McKay
  • 19Berry
  • 20Watson
  • 26McGuffie
  • 27Bowie
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
507

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away10
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Dumbarton 2, Raith Rovers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dumbarton 2, Raith Rovers 2.

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 2, Raith Rovers 2. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig McGuffie.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Boris Melingui replaces Bobby Barr.

Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Kieron Bowie replaces Grant Gillespie.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Michael Paton replaces Calum Gallagher.

Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Ryan Thomson replaces Ross Forbes.

Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Foul by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).

David Ferguson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by David Ferguson.

Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers).

Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Craig McGuffie replaces Nathan Flanagan.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.

Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Bobby Barr.

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).

Second Half

Second Half begins Dumbarton 2, Raith Rovers 1.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath26186255243160
2Raith Rovers26128656342244
3Forfar2613493738-143
4East Fife2412394036439
5Montrose26105113541-635
6Airdrieonians2694133536-131
7Dumbarton2677124247-528
8Stranraer2577113038-828
9Brechin2474133042-1225
10Stenhousemuir2572162549-2423
