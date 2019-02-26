Match ends, Dumbarton 2, Raith Rovers 2.
Dumbarton v Raith Rovers
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 21Brennan
- 12Ferguson
- 18van Schaik
- 55Barr
- 2Ballantyne
- 10ForbesSubstituted forThomsonat 83'minutes
- 6CarswellBooked at 23mins
- 8Hutton
- 11BarrSubstituted forMelinguiat 90+1'minutes
- 9GallagherSubstituted forPatonat 87'minutes
- 20Thomas
Substitutes
- 1Smith
- 7Melingui
- 15Paton
- 16Armour
- 23Thomson
Raith Rovers
- 17Lyness
- 8GillespieBooked at 66minsSubstituted forBowieat 87'minutes
- 4Davidson
- 5Murray
- 3Crane
- 16FlanaganSubstituted forMcGuffieat 60'minutes
- 24Barjonas
- 14WedderburnSubstituted forMatthewsat 17'minutes
- 11Dingwall
- 9Buchanan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 12Matthews
- 18McKay
- 19Berry
- 20Watson
- 26McGuffie
- 27Bowie
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 507
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 2, Raith Rovers 2.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 2, Raith Rovers 2. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig McGuffie.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Boris Melingui replaces Bobby Barr.
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Kieron Bowie replaces Grant Gillespie.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Michael Paton replaces Calum Gallagher.
Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Ryan Thomson replaces Ross Forbes.
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Foul by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).
David Ferguson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by David Ferguson.
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers).
Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Craig McGuffie replaces Nathan Flanagan.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Bobby Barr.
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).
Second Half
Second Half begins Dumbarton 2, Raith Rovers 1.