Bryan Hughes played for Wrexham, Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Hull City during his career

New manager Bryan Hughes will be in charge of Wrexham for the first time when they host Dagenham & Redbridge.

The ex-Wrexham midfielder is the club's club's third manager of the season after replacing Graham Barrow.

Wrexham are fifth in the National League, four points behind leaders Leyton Orient and Dagenham & Redbridge are 13th.

Luke Young and Luke Summerfield secured Wrexham a 2-1 win at Dagenham in October.