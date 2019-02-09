National League
Maidenhead United15:00Boreham Wood
Venue: York Road

Maidenhead United v Boreham Wood

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31179552223060
2Salford31169657322557
3Solihull Moors31176848291957
4Fylde311511549242556
5Wrexham31168737221556
6Sutton United30141064134752
7Gateshead32156114132951
8Harrogate30148857401750
9Eastleigh31147103740-349
10Ebbsfleet311381045321347
11Barrow31118123234-241
12Bromley31117134345-240
13Dag & Red31116143839-139
14Boreham Wood31912103437-339
15Hartlepool31109123442-839
16Halifax3071492631-535
17Barnet26105112632-635
18Havant & Waterlooville3189144453-933
19Dover3289153249-1733
20Maidenhead United3194183355-2231
21Chesterfield30515102937-830
22Aldershot3077162548-2328
23Maidstone United3174202753-2625
24Braintree3157193055-2522
