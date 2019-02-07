Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
St Mirren15:00Dundee Utd
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Dundee United

Saturday 9th February 2019

  • East FifeEast Fife15:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
  • HibernianHibernian15:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers
  • St MirrenSt Mirren15:00Dundee UtdDundee United
  • KilmarnockKilmarnock17:15RangersRangers

