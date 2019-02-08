Premier League
Watford15:00Everton
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Everton

Richarlison celebrates scoring against former club Watford earlier this season
Former Watford forward Richarlison dropped out of Everton's starting line-up in the midweek defeat by Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Watford are hopeful Abdoulaye Doucoure will be available after missing the last four games with a knee problem.

Kiko Femenia should also be fit following a hamstring injury, but Roberto Pereyra, Isaac Success and Sebastian Prodl remain sidelined.

Everton are again without injured pair Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka.

Yerry Mina is doubtful with a foot problem that is being monitored, while Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson will hope to earn recalls.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Already in the spotlight following Everton's flaky form, Marco Silva will be well and truly centre stage on his first return to Vicarage Road since his acrimonious exit from Watford 13 months ago, which the two clubs are said to still be in dispute about.

Some Watford fans took inflatable snakes to the game at Goodison Park in December, but Troy Deeney has urged them to leave Silva alone this time around and let the players, ahem, "take care of things".

Deeney and co certainly have the tools to deliver yet more blows from dead-balls for the Toffees, whose set-piece struggles continue.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia on Marco Silva's return to Vicarage Road: "It is nothing different than other games.

"We are concentrated on the game, I am concentrated on the game and when we prepare the games we are not thinking abut the coaches.

"I think they [Watford's players] have the motivation in all the games, not in this [one] especially."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I know the Toffees put in a spirited performance in midweek against Manchester City but this is a tough game for them. Watford are inconsistent, but they are also a dangerous attacking team.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v A Private War stars Paul Conroy and Jamie Dornan

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Watford have won their last two home games against Everton - they've never won three consecutive Premier League home matches against a particular opponent.
  • Everton have lost just two of the 11 Premier League meetings (W6, D3).
  • The Toffees have won five top-flight games at Watford - only Liverpool and Manchester United (seven wins each) have better records away to the Hornets.

Watford

  • Watford won six of their opening 10 Premier League fixtures but have since managed only three victories in 15 games (D6, L6).
  • Their solitary win in the past seven league matches came at Crystal Palace.
  • Two of the Hornets' last three Premier League games have finished 0-0 - as many goalless draws as in their previous 57 matches in the competition.
  • After winning their first three home league games this season, Watford have taken just eight points from their subsequent nine matches at Vicarage Road (W2, D2, L5).

Everton

  • The Toffees have claimed just 11 points since the start of December - only Huddersfield and Fulham have worse records.
  • They could lose three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time in 13 months.
  • Everton are looking to win successive away league games for the first time since September 2016.
  • The Merseysiders have conceded 19 goals from set-pieces in all competitions this season, more than any other top-flight side.
  • They have yet to win a league game in which they conceded first this term, losing 10 of 12 matches after going 1-0 down.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City26202468204862
2Liverpool25195156154162
3Tottenham25190651242757
4Chelsea25155545232250
5Man Utd25146549351448
6Arsenal25145651361547
7Wolves2511593332138
8Watford259793334-134
9Everton2696113638-233
10Bournemouth25103123744-733
11Leicester2595113031-132
12West Ham2595113138-732
13Brighton2576122736-927
14Crystal Palace2575132633-726
15Newcastle2566132133-1224
16Southampton2559112742-1524
17Burnley2566132646-2024
18Cardiff2564152246-2422
19Fulham2545162555-3017
20Huddersfield2525181346-3311
View full Premier League table

