Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Burnley

Tom Heaton (left) has yet to be on the losing side in the league since being re-introduced at the end of December

Chris Wood scored twice and goalkeeper Tom Heaton produced a series of outstanding saves as Burnley eased their relegation worries with victory at Brighton.

The Clarets are now unbeaten in seven league games and find themselves level on 27 points with the Seagulls - three above the relegation zone.

Wood's five goals in those seven games have been important in his side's new year resurgence, but it has been the displays of 32-year-old Heaton, re-introduced at the start of the run, that have given Sean Dyche's side the platform.

At Amex Stadium, he excelled again - twice denying Pascal Gross and making another brilliant block to keep out an effort from Solly March.

The opening goal of the match came as a consequence of a slip by Lewis Dunk. Ashley Barnes hooked the ball forward to Wood, who stayed on his feet as the defender fell and finished with a rocket of a shot past Mat Ryan.

His second was a strike bent into the bottom-right corner from a Dwight McNeil pass.

Ashley Barnes should have made it 3-0 from open play, but was brought down as he tried to take the ball around Ryan. The keeper was shown yellow and Barnes slotted in against his former club.

Heaton was finally beaten in the 76th minute when Shane Duffy stooped to head home from Anthony Knockaert's free-kick.

Earlier, Brighton had two penalty appeals turned down with both McNeil, in the first half, and Jeff Hendrick, after the break, appearing to handle the ball.

Heaton stars again as Clarets ease worries

Even by Heaton's recent standards this display was something special.

He was the standout performer in January's 0-0 draw against Watford and at Brighton once more underlined why he is now indispensable to the Clarets in their fight to stay in the Premier League.

First to be denied by Heaton was Gross, who saw his superbly executed volley pushed away by the flying keeper. Then came the one-handed save to prevent March from bursting the net before the pick of the match - an acrobatic tip-over from Gross' angled looping effort.

And when the Chester-born keeper was not frustrating the opposition it was his team-mates, with Hendrick doing a sterling job as the 'man on the post' by clearing Gross' goalbound header from a corner.

Heaton and the Clarets will no doubt be frustrated they have to wait 14 days for their next duel - a match at Tottenham.

Bad luck leaves Brighton in difficult position

Shane Duffy (third right) has scored five goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other defender

Two months ago on a similarly wet evening, 10-man Brighton swept aside Crystal Palace 3-1 to sit in 10th spot in the Premier League - back then they were 12 points clear of the Clarets.

Since then the statistics have been ugly reading for Chris Hughton's side, with one win and seven defeats in 11 games.

Perhaps they knew it was not going to be their day once again following a first half where nearly everything went against them.

There was Dunk's slip to allow Wood a free run on goal alongside Heaton's superhuman feats in goal, and then McNeil's apparent block with the arm of Duffy's acrobatic effort.

That incident happened at lightning speed, but perhaps referee Stuart Attwell or one of his officials should have spotted Hendrick's use of the arm to control the ball in the second half.

Fortune finally favoured the home side when Duffy nodded home Knockaert's free-kick 14 minutes from time.

Brighton can try to find some solace in the FA Cup fifth round when they host Derby next Saturday.

Man of the match - Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Burnley's Chris Wood who is on a hot streak misses out to the keeper whose saves have been key to the club's reversal in fortunes

'I know Heaton's quality' - the reaction

Burnley manager Sean Dyche speaking to Match of the Day about Heaton: "I know what a good keeper he is and his alertness made sure we were in good shape. He made saves I'd expect him to save because I know his quality."

On goalscorers Wood and Barnes: "We've been brave to play two centre-forwards away from home. I think we've got excellent forwards, and their energy and pride is really helping us. They're scoring goals and we're making it difficult for the teams we're playing against. When you have a front to your team the game has a different feel to it."

On Hendrick's 'handball': "We've just had three away games where big decisions have gone against us. If we got a decision going for us today, I know it evens itself out over the season, so I don't make a big deal out of it."

Brighton boss Chris Hughton speaking to Match of the Day: "We were up against a Burnley team that play a particular way and are in good form at the moment.

"They also had a keeper who pulled off three very good saves.

"Those pivotal moments in front of goal, you have to take those chances and we haven't been able to do that in the last couple of games.

"But we should have had a blatant penalty at 2-0 [Hendrick handball] and Burnley go up the other end and score. The referee or linesman has got to see that.

"But we've got to be more clinical in the final third. We put in as many crosses as we have done all season but at the moment it's not going for us."

Clarets are only second to Manchester United - the stats

Brighton have enjoyed just one win in their last 11 Premier League games (D3 L7), after winning five of the eight before that (D1 L2).

Burnley are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games (W4 D3), their longest run without defeat in the top-flight since February 1975 (7).

Brighton have conceded eight penalties in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.

Burnley's current run of seven games unbeaten in the Premier League is bettered only by Manchester United (9).

Only Liverpool (16) have scored more goals from set-piece situations (excluding penalties) than Brighton this season (12).

Wood has now scored seven league goals against Brighton; against no other side has he netted more (also seven v Huddersfield Town).

Of players with at least five Premier League goals this season, Wood has scored the highest proportion away from home - 83% (five from six games).

Barnes has registered four goal involvements in his last three Premier League appearances for Burnley (three goals, one assists), one more than in his previous 16 in the competition (3).

What's next?

Burnley host Tottenham on Saturday, 23 February (12:30 GMT) and Brighton are in FA Cup fith-round action against Derby next Saturday (12:30 GMT).