Fulham v Manchester United

Mike Phelan and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have given Manchester United plenty to smile about

TEAM NEWS

Fulham's Andre Schurrle and Cyrus Christie have shaken off injuries but Timothy Fosu-Mensah is ineligible against his parent club.

New signings Lazar Markovic and Havard Nordtveit could make the bench.

There are likely to be changes to the Manchester United team with Tuesday's Champions League tie in mind.

That could mean Marcus Rashford, who has had a dead leg, is rested, while Chris Smalling could feature after recovering from a foot injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has certainly restored smiles - and the best of form - to United players who were so down at heel under Jose Mourinho. The return of Mike Phelan has been equally inspired. The fans have their club back.

But PSG in midweek, then Chelsea and Liverpool will be the acid test. If he wins all three, they'd be mad not to give him the job.

Unless Aleksandar Mitrovic is at his best, this looks routine. Fulham have conceded more league goals than anyone in Europe's 40 leading top divisions!

In the last 15 years, only two of the nine Premier League teams with 17 points or fewer at this stage have escaped relegation.

Fulham is a lovely club. But it'll take a miracle beyond even the 2008 escape to stay up.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri: "We know where we are, we know it's very tough and then we need soldiers who have to fight until the end.

"We are ready to fight. I have to motivate them and give my positivity to our players. It's much better to play at home than away."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have won just three Premier League matches against Manchester United, losing 19 times.

United are unbeaten against Fulham in their past 11 meetings in all competitions (W9, D2).

Fulham

Fulham have lost four of their last five Premier League games but they have won two of their last three at home.

Fifteen of their 17 points this season have been earned at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers have their worst record after 25 matches of a league season: W4, D5, L16.

They have kept just two clean sheets in this season's top flight, half as many as any other team.

Fulham have lost 22 of their last 23 Premier League meetings against established top-six sides since March 2013, with the only exception being a 2-2 draw at Manchester United five years ago.

Bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield are the only side to fail to score at Craven Cottage in this season's Premier League.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's 10 goals account for 40% of Fulham's total in this season's Premier League - the highest proportion of a team's goals by any player in the top flight.

Manchester United