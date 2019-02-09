Premier League
Liverpool3Bournemouth0

Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth: Salah scores again as Reds regain Premier League lead

By Luke Reddy

BBC Sport

Wijnaldum used the outside of his right foot to score a sublime lob
Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with a composed display at Anfield that sent Bournemouth to an eighth successive away defeat.

Three days after Manchester City moved top on goal difference, Jurgen Klopp's side responded to talk of the pressure of a title race showing in their performances in emphatic style.

After a fairly cagey opening which saw Ryan Fraser test Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Sadio Mane settled any nerves by powerfully heading home James Milner's cross.

It meant Mane had scored in four successive Premier League games for the first time in his career and 10 minutes later, Georginio Wijnaldum doubled the lead with a sublime lob over the helpless Artur Boruc.

Moments after the break, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino combined stylishly to present Mohamed Salah with a simple finish from 10 yards, his 20th goal in all competitions this season.

Klopp's side never looked in danger of losing their lead and moved on to 65 points, a tally which would have been enough for at least a nine-point lead in the title race in any of the last five seasons after 26 games.

Line-ups

Liverpool

  • 13Alisson
  • 7Milner
  • 32MatipBooked at 61mins
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26RobertsonBooked at 87mins
  • 5WijnaldumSubstituted forAlexander-Arnoldat 77'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 8Keita
  • 11Salah
  • 9Roberto FirminoSubstituted forSturridgeat 90'minutes
  • 10ManéSubstituted forOrigiat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Henderson
  • 15Sturridge
  • 20Lallana
  • 22Mignolet
  • 27Origi
  • 64Camacho
  • 66Alexander-Arnold

Bournemouth

  • 1Boruc
  • 15A SmithBooked at 38mins
  • 3S Cook
  • 5Aké
  • 21RicoBooked at 25minsSubstituted forMephamat 80'minutes
  • 10IbeSubstituted forSolankeat 59'minutes
  • 4Gosling
  • 8LermaSubstituted forMoussetat 73'minutes
  • 6Surman
  • 24Fraser
  • 17King

Substitutes

  • 9Mousset
  • 25Simpson
  • 27Begovic
  • 28Taylor
  • 29Solanke
  • 33Mepham
  • 44Surridge
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
53,178

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home20
Away12
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 0.

Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Surman.

Offside, Liverpool. Daniel Sturridge tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Daniel Sturridge replaces Roberto Firmino.

Attempt saved. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberto Firmino with a through ball.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Fabinho.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Divock Origi replaces Sadio Mané.

Booking

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).

Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.

Foul by Naby Keita (Liverpool).

Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Steve Cook.

Attempt blocked. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Andrew Surman.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Chris Mepham replaces Diego Rico.

Attempt missed. Naby Keita (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

Attempt blocked. Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Rico with a cross.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Alisson.

Attempt saved. Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

Attempt missed. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

Diego Rico (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dominic Solanke with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Lys Mousset replaces Jefferson Lerma.

Foul by Naby Keita (Liverpool).

Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Adam Smith (Bournemouth) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Adam Smith (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Joel Matip (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joel Matip (Liverpool).

Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool26205159154465
2Man City26202468204862
3Tottenham25190651242757
4Man Utd26156552351751
5Chelsea25155545232250
6Arsenal26155653371650
7Wolves2511593332138
8Watford2610793434037
9Everton2796123639-333
10West Ham2696113239-733
11Bournemouth26103133747-1033
12Leicester2595113031-132
13Crystal Palace2676132734-727
14Brighton2576122736-927
15Cardiff2674152447-2325
16Newcastle2566132133-1224
17Southampton2659122844-1624
18Burnley2566132646-2024
19Fulham2645172558-3317
20Huddersfield2625191448-3411
View full Premier League table

