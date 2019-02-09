Match ends, Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 0.
Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth: Salah scores again as Reds regain Premier League lead
Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with a composed display at Anfield that sent Bournemouth to an eighth successive away defeat.
Three days after Manchester City moved top on goal difference, Jurgen Klopp's side responded to talk of the pressure of a title race showing in their performances in emphatic style.
After a fairly cagey opening which saw Ryan Fraser test Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Sadio Mane settled any nerves by powerfully heading home James Milner's cross.
It meant Mane had scored in four successive Premier League games for the first time in his career and 10 minutes later, Georginio Wijnaldum doubled the lead with a sublime lob over the helpless Artur Boruc.
Moments after the break, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino combined stylishly to present Mohamed Salah with a simple finish from 10 yards, his 20th goal in all competitions this season.
Klopp's side never looked in danger of losing their lead and moved on to 65 points, a tally which would have been enough for at least a nine-point lead in the title race in any of the last five seasons after 26 games.
Line-ups
Liverpool
- 13Alisson
- 7Milner
- 32MatipBooked at 61mins
- 4van Dijk
- 26RobertsonBooked at 87mins
- 5WijnaldumSubstituted forAlexander-Arnoldat 77'minutes
- 3Fabinho
- 8Keita
- 11Salah
- 9Roberto FirminoSubstituted forSturridgeat 90'minutes
- 10ManéSubstituted forOrigiat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Henderson
- 15Sturridge
- 20Lallana
- 22Mignolet
- 27Origi
- 64Camacho
- 66Alexander-Arnold
Bournemouth
- 1Boruc
- 15A SmithBooked at 38mins
- 3S Cook
- 5Aké
- 21RicoBooked at 25minsSubstituted forMephamat 80'minutes
- 10IbeSubstituted forSolankeat 59'minutes
- 4Gosling
- 8LermaSubstituted forMoussetat 73'minutes
- 6Surman
- 24Fraser
- 17King
Substitutes
- 9Mousset
- 25Simpson
- 27Begovic
- 28Taylor
- 29Solanke
- 33Mepham
- 44Surridge
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 53,178
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 0.
Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Surman.
Offside, Liverpool. Daniel Sturridge tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Daniel Sturridge replaces Roberto Firmino.
Attempt saved. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberto Firmino with a through ball.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Fabinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Divock Origi replaces Sadio Mané.
Booking
Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Foul by Naby Keita (Liverpool).
Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Steve Cook.
Attempt blocked. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Andrew Surman.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Chris Mepham replaces Diego Rico.
Attempt missed. Naby Keita (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Rico with a cross.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Alisson.
Attempt saved. Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Attempt missed. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
Diego Rico (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dominic Solanke with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Lys Mousset replaces Jefferson Lerma.
Foul by Naby Keita (Liverpool).
Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Adam Smith (Bournemouth) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Adam Smith (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Joel Matip (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joel Matip (Liverpool).
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.