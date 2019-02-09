Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth: Salah scores again as Reds regain Premier League lead

Wijnaldum used the outside of his right foot to score a sublime lob

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with a composed display at Anfield that sent Bournemouth to an eighth successive away defeat.

Three days after Manchester City moved top on goal difference, Jurgen Klopp's side responded to talk of the pressure of a title race showing in their performances in emphatic style.

After a fairly cagey opening which saw Ryan Fraser test Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Sadio Mane settled any nerves by powerfully heading home James Milner's cross.

It meant Mane had scored in four successive Premier League games for the first time in his career and 10 minutes later, Georginio Wijnaldum doubled the lead with a sublime lob over the helpless Artur Boruc.

Moments after the break, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino combined stylishly to present Mohamed Salah with a simple finish from 10 yards, his 20th goal in all competitions this season.

Klopp's side never looked in danger of losing their lead and moved on to 65 points, a tally which would have been enough for at least a nine-point lead in the title race in any of the last five seasons after 26 games.

