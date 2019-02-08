Southampton v Cardiff City

Ralph Hasenhüttl lost his first game in charge of Southampton to Neil Warnock's Cardiff in December's reverse fixture.

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's leading goalscorer Danny Ings has been ruled out for up to three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Ryan Bertrand is available after three months out because of a back problem, Maya Yoshida has returned from Asian Cup duty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is back after concussion.

Harry Arter returns for Cardiff, having been ineligible to face his parent club Bournemouth last weekend.

Victor Camarasa may be fit after injury but captain Sean Morrison remains out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: South coast teams have been very good for Cardiff. It has been a full-house, with the Bluebirds having enjoyed home wins over Southampton, Brighton and Bournemouth - that's half of their league victories so far this season.

Having completed the set against Bournemouth last weekend, Cardiff could record back-to-back top-flight victories for the first time since 1962.

Southampton have four wins in their last nine league games, as many as they had managed in the 29 league fixtures before that - so hat's off to Hassenhüttl. Their only defeat in 2019 was to Derby on penalties in the FA Cup.

They're not safe yet - but they do appear to be on the right road.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl: "I don't think we're showing we have problems scoring, we have scored in nearly every game. We should be focused to have more clean sheets in the future.

"We know we gave two points away against Burnley in the last minute, and that hurts a lot.

"I think the reaction of the team will be a very focused one - and, to be honest, I don't want to play against my team on the weekend because they are really hot."

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock on dealing with the tragic death of Emiliano Sala: "We all have things like this happen in our lifetime, you just have to move on. You don't ever forget things like this.

"You put things at the back of your mind, certain aspects of meeting Emiliano.

"Fortunately for me, the players have grasped that and now we've got 13 cup finals."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I know they are still hovering just above the relegation zone but Saints are still unbeaten in the league in 2019 and I think Ralph Hasenhüttl deserves credit for changing the mood at St Mary's, as well as results.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Cardiff won on their most recent visit to Southampton, a Premier League encounter in April 2014, to end a 13-match winless away run in this fixture (D3, L10).

The Bluebirds are vying to record three consecutive victories against Southampton for the first time since March 1963.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's first game in charge of Southampton was a 1-0 defeat in December's reverse fixture.

Southampton

Saints are unbeaten in five Premier League games (W2, D3). The last time they had a longer run without defeat was a seven-match streak between April and August 2016.

They could remain undefeated in their opening six league matches of a calendar year for the first time since 2010 in the third tier.

However, they still have the second worst home record in the division, with two wins and 12 points from 13 matches. Only Huddersfield have fewer wins or points.

Southampton have dropped a league-high 17 points from a winning position this season.

They have only won once this season against a side in the bottom half of the table at the time: 3-1 at Huddersfield before Christmas.

Their only clean sheet in the last 15 Premier League matches came in a 0-0 draw at Chelsea on 2 January. Their most recent home clean sheet was against Newcastle in October.

Nathan Redmond has six goals in 12 league and cup appearances under Ralph Hasenhüttl; he had previously only scored nine times in 104 games for Southampton.

Cardiff City