Newport County v Mansfield Town

Joe Day is now a father of three after his wife Lizzie gave birth to twin girls

Goalkeeper Joe Day will take his place in the Newport side for Mansfield's visit to Rodney Parade.

Day hit the headlines this week when his wife Lizzie went in to labour and gave birth to twin daughters while he was playing in County's FA Cup fourth-round victory over Middlesbrough.

Mansfield are troubled by a lengthy list of injuries, including Ben Turner.

Lewis Gibbens joins absentees Hayden White, Jordan Graham, Craig Davies and Bobby Olejnik on the sidelines.

For the Exiles, Ben Kennedy, Ade Azeez and Harry McKirdy are all available after being ineligible for the Boro tie, while Fraser Franks (ankle) will be assessed.