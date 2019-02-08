League Two
Newport15:00Mansfield
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Mansfield Town

Joe Day
Joe Day is now a father of three after his wife Lizzie gave birth to twin girls

Goalkeeper Joe Day will take his place in the Newport side for Mansfield's visit to Rodney Parade.

Day hit the headlines this week when his wife Lizzie went in to labour and gave birth to twin daughters while he was playing in County's FA Cup fourth-round victory over Middlesbrough.

Mansfield are troubled by a lengthy list of injuries, including Ben Turner.

Lewis Gibbens joins absentees Hayden White, Jordan Graham, Craig Davies and Bobby Olejnik on the sidelines.

For the Exiles, Ben Kennedy, Ade Azeez and Harry McKirdy are all available after being ineligible for the Boro tie, while Fraser Franks (ankle) will be assessed.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th February 2019

  • NewportNewport County15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00ExeterExeter City
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00BuryBury
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00StevenageStevenage
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City30179454302460
2Mansfield311513348242458
3Bury31159759372254
4Forest Green301312546281851
5Carlisle301631148351351
6MK Dons30148847291850
7Exeter30148842301250
8Colchester311471049351449
9Stevenage31145123638-247
10Tranmere30119104340342
11Crewe30125133337-441
12Grimsby31124153338-540
13Swindon301010103339-640
14Newport29117113848-1040
15Oldham29109104237539
16Northampton31813104044-437
17Crawley31114163643-737
18Cheltenham3098133645-935
19Port Vale3089132737-1033
20Cambridge3095162850-2232
21Yeovil3079143036-630
22Morecambe3078153047-1729
23Macclesfield3176183051-2127
24Notts County30410163060-3022
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you