Sheffield Wednesday v Reading

Lucas Joao scored Sheffield Wednesday's winner against Ipswich last weekend

New signings Dominic Iorfa, Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar could feature in Steve Bruce's first home game in charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

Loanee Josh Onomah (hamstring) is out, but striker Gary Hooper is nearing full fitness after a groin operation.

Reading forward Nelson Oliveira is sidelined because of a broken nose sustained in a collision with Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings last Saturday.

Garath McCleary and Ovie Ejaria could miss out after bouts of illness.

Reading manager Jose Gomes told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We need to start winning games. We've had some good signs in the past seven games that we've had three clean sheets.

"There were just two in the 23 matches prior to that. These are good signs for the points we might collect in the future, but it's not enough.

"We need more goals to ensure we can start picking up more points that we'll need to ensure safety.

"We believe that winning the next match will take us very close to the average points we need to pull us towards safety."

Match facts