Sheffield Wednesday v Reading
New signings Dominic Iorfa, Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar could feature in Steve Bruce's first home game in charge of Sheffield Wednesday.
Loanee Josh Onomah (hamstring) is out, but striker Gary Hooper is nearing full fitness after a groin operation.
Reading forward Nelson Oliveira is sidelined because of a broken nose sustained in a collision with Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings last Saturday.
Garath McCleary and Ovie Ejaria could miss out after bouts of illness.
Reading manager Jose Gomes told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"We need to start winning games. We've had some good signs in the past seven games that we've had three clean sheets.
"There were just two in the 23 matches prior to that. These are good signs for the points we might collect in the future, but it's not enough.
"We need more goals to ensure we can start picking up more points that we'll need to ensure safety.
"We believe that winning the next match will take us very close to the average points we need to pull us towards safety."
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have won their last three games against Reading in all competitions.
- Reading have won only one of their last six matches at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (W1 D1 L4).
- Sheffield Wednesday have won four of their last seven league games (W4 D2 L1), including each of the last two. They last won three in a row in September, with a victory against Reading the third game in this run.
- Reading are without a win in 11 away matches in league competition (D5 L6) since a 3-2 victory against Preston in September.
- No Sheffield Wednesday player has been directly involved in more league goals this season than Adam Reach (10, level with Lucas Joao).
- Only Bolton (86) have made more changes to their starting XI in the Championship this season than Reading (83).