QPR15:00Birmingham
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City

David Davis
Birmingham City midfielder David Davis could feature for the first time this season - his last away game was at QPR in April
QPR striker Tomer Hemed is vying for a starting place against Birmingham City after recovering from a hernia.

The Israel international came on late in the midweek FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Portsmouth, but Geoff Cameron and Angel Rangel are unlikely to feature as they recover from injury.

City could have David Davis available for the first time this season after breaking his ankle in pre-season.

Kristian Pedersen is back after a ban but Mark Roberts is out injured.

Match facts

  • QPR have only lost one of their last 10 league games against Birmingham (W7 D2), going unbeaten in each of the last six (W4 D2).
  • Birmingham last won away at QPR in league competition in September 2006, drawing one and losing four of their five such visits since.
  • QPR are winless in their last five league games (D2 L3), losing the last three. They last lost four in a row back in August 2018 (5).
  • Birmingham have lost just one of their last six away Championship matches (W2 D3), losing 1-3 at Norwich City.
  • No Championship player has committed more fouls this season than QPR's Massimo Luongo (64), this despite the Australian missing the whole of January while at the Asian Cup.
  • Birmingham City's Lukas Jutkiewicz and Jota have combined to created 29 chances for one another in the Championship this season - more than any other duo.

Saturday 9th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich30169557391857
2Leeds30176750341657
3Sheff Utd30166850311954
4West Brom29148759382150
5Middlesbrough291311534221250
6Bristol City2913883729847
7Derby2913884035547
8Birmingham30101374536943
9Aston Villa30101375346743
10Hull30127114338543
11Blackburn30111094246-443
12Nottm Forest30101284235742
13Swansea30118114037341
14QPR29116123541-639
15Stoke30911103339-638
16Sheff Wed29108113445-1138
17Brentford29910104841737
18Preston30910114545037
19Wigan3095163145-1432
20Millwall2979133444-1030
21Rotherham30511142848-2026
22Reading30510153244-1225
23Bolton3058171945-2623
24Ipswich3039182351-2818
