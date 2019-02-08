Championship
Bolton15:00Preston
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Preston North End

Gary O'Neil
Bolton have not won in the Championship since 26 December - when Gary O'Neil scored against Rotherham
Bolton defender Jack Hobbs (Achilles) is out while full-back Andy Taylor is doubtful with a knock.

Goalkeeper Ben Alnwick (back) could be available as the Trotters go in search of their first league win since 26 December.

Preston boss Alex Neil could name the same starting XI for the fourth successive match.

Second choice goalkeeper Connor Ripley suffered an ankle injury in training and may be ruled out for some time.

Match facts

  • Bolton are winless in their last five league games against Preston (D3 L2), with their last such win over them coming in January 2001 (2-0).
  • Preston have won each of their last two away games at Bolton in league competition, after losing each of the three prior to this.
  • Bolton have won just one of their last 20 league games (D5 L14), winning 2-1 against Rotherham on Boxing Day.
  • Preston have conceded more headed goals than any other Championship team this season (16), with six of their last eight goals conceded coming via a header.
  • Preston are looking to record three consecutive clean sheets in league competition for the first time since a run of six ending in November 2015.
  • Fourteen of Bolton's last 16 Championship goals have come in open play, including each of the last seven.

Saturday 9th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich30169557391857
2Leeds30176750341657
3Sheff Utd30166850311954
4West Brom29148759382150
5Middlesbrough291311534221250
6Bristol City2913883729847
7Derby2913884035547
8Birmingham30101374536943
9Aston Villa30101375346743
10Hull30127114338543
11Blackburn30111094246-443
12Nottm Forest30101284235742
13Swansea30118114037341
14QPR29116123541-639
15Stoke30911103339-638
16Sheff Wed29108113445-1138
17Brentford29910104841737
18Preston30910114545037
19Wigan3095163145-1432
20Millwall2979133444-1030
21Rotherham30511142848-2026
22Reading30510153244-1225
23Bolton3058171945-2623
24Ipswich3039182351-2818
Find a club, activity or sport near you