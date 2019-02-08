Bolton Wanderers v Preston North End
Bolton defender Jack Hobbs (Achilles) is out while full-back Andy Taylor is doubtful with a knock.
Goalkeeper Ben Alnwick (back) could be available as the Trotters go in search of their first league win since 26 December.
Preston boss Alex Neil could name the same starting XI for the fourth successive match.
Second choice goalkeeper Connor Ripley suffered an ankle injury in training and may be ruled out for some time.
Match facts
- Bolton are winless in their last five league games against Preston (D3 L2), with their last such win over them coming in January 2001 (2-0).
- Preston have won each of their last two away games at Bolton in league competition, after losing each of the three prior to this.
- Bolton have won just one of their last 20 league games (D5 L14), winning 2-1 against Rotherham on Boxing Day.
- Preston have conceded more headed goals than any other Championship team this season (16), with six of their last eight goals conceded coming via a header.
- Preston are looking to record three consecutive clean sheets in league competition for the first time since a run of six ending in November 2015.
- Fourteen of Bolton's last 16 Championship goals have come in open play, including each of the last seven.