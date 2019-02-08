Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Brentford
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Nottingham Forest's Yohan Benalouane is sent off against Birmingham
Yohan Benalouane was sent off against Birmingham, his third appearance for Nottingham Forest
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 12:45 GMT

Nottingham Forest are without suspended duo Yohan Benalouane and Jack Colback.

But Benalouane's fellow defender Tendayi Darikwa is available after completing a three-match ban.

Brentford have injury concerns over left wing-back Rico Henry, but are otherwise likely to revert to the team that beat Blackburn 5-2 last Saturday.

Henry is set to be replaced by Moses Odubajo, who started as the Bees made changes for the midweek FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Barnet.

Ollie Watkins, who scored his first Championship goals since 8 December in the victory over Blackburn, has three goals in two games having also scored against Barnet.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have lost six of their past seven league games against Brentford (W1), with three of the defeats in this run coming at the City Ground.
  • Brentford have won their previous four away league games against Nottingham Forest, netting 10 goals and conceding just three in return.
  • Nottingham Forest have failed to score in seven of their past 10 league games; they had only failed to score in two of their previous 20 games this term.
  • Brentford have won three consecutive league games; they last won four in a row back in October 2015.
  • Brentford's Said Benrahma has had a hand in more Championship goals during 2019 than any other player (seven - three goals, four assists).
  • Brentford's Neal Maupay and Ollie Watkins have combined for seven Championship goals this season - more than any other duo.

Saturday 9th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich30169557391857
2Leeds30176750341657
3Sheff Utd30166850311954
4West Brom29148759382150
5Middlesbrough291311534221250
6Bristol City2913883729847
7Derby2913884035547
8Birmingham30101374536943
9Aston Villa30101375346743
10Hull30127114338543
11Blackburn30111094246-443
12Nottm Forest30101284235742
13Swansea30118114037341
14QPR29116123541-639
15Stoke30911103339-638
16Sheff Wed29108113445-1138
17Brentford29910104841737
18Preston30910114545037
19Wigan3095163145-1432
20Millwall2979133444-1030
21Rotherham30511142848-2026
22Reading30510153244-1225
23Bolton3058171945-2623
24Ipswich3039182351-2818
View full Championship table

