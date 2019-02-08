Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Nottingham Forest are without suspended duo Yohan Benalouane and Jack Colback.
But Benalouane's fellow defender Tendayi Darikwa is available after completing a three-match ban.
Brentford have injury concerns over left wing-back Rico Henry, but are otherwise likely to revert to the team that beat Blackburn 5-2 last Saturday.
Henry is set to be replaced by Moses Odubajo, who started as the Bees made changes for the midweek FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Barnet.
Ollie Watkins, who scored his first Championship goals since 8 December in the victory over Blackburn, has three goals in two games having also scored against Barnet.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have lost six of their past seven league games against Brentford (W1), with three of the defeats in this run coming at the City Ground.
- Brentford have won their previous four away league games against Nottingham Forest, netting 10 goals and conceding just three in return.
- Nottingham Forest have failed to score in seven of their past 10 league games; they had only failed to score in two of their previous 20 games this term.
- Brentford have won three consecutive league games; they last won four in a row back in October 2015.
- Brentford's Said Benrahma has had a hand in more Championship goals during 2019 than any other player (seven - three goals, four assists).
- Brentford's Neal Maupay and Ollie Watkins have combined for seven Championship goals this season - more than any other duo.