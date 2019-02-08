Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City
-
- From the section Championship
Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan is set for a spell on the sidelines after injuring his knee in the 5-2 defeat by Brentford last week.
Bradley Dack, Danny Graham and Corry Evans picked up knocks in that game but should play, and defender Charlie Mulgrew (hamstring) could also return.
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is set to name an unchanged team as they look to stretch their unbeaten run to 12 games.
Former Blackburn loanee Kasey Palmer will againstart on the bench.
Match facts
- After winning four consecutive league games against Bristol City between 1992 and 2015, Blackburn are winless in each of the last four (D2 L2).
- Bristol City are looking to record a league double over Blackburn for the first time since the 1990-91 campaign, which also came in the second tier.
- Danny Graham and Bradley Dack both found the net in Blackburn's last game against Brentford - they have scored exactly half of Rovers' 42 Championship goals this season (Dack 11, Graham 10).
- Bristol City have won their last seven matches in all competitions - their longest winning run since a run of 11 between December 2003 and February 2004.
- Blackburn Rovers are looking to win four consecutive home Championship games for the first time since March 2016.
- Andreas Weimann ended a run of 31 Championship shots without scoring with his goal against Swansea in Bristol City's last game - he had found the net with five of his first 16 shots this season.