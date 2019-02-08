Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City

Chelsea's Kasey Palmer was recalled from his loan with Blackburn in January to allow him to join Bristol City

Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan is set for a spell on the sidelines after injuring his knee in the 5-2 defeat by Brentford last week.

Bradley Dack, Danny Graham and Corry Evans picked up knocks in that game but should play, and defender Charlie Mulgrew (hamstring) could also return.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is set to name an unchanged team as they look to stretch their unbeaten run to 12 games.

Former Blackburn loanee Kasey Palmer will againstart on the bench.

Match facts