Championship
Blackburn15:00Bristol City
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City

Kasey Palmer
Chelsea's Kasey Palmer was recalled from his loan with Blackburn in January to allow him to join Bristol City
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 12:45 GMT

Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan is set for a spell on the sidelines after injuring his knee in the 5-2 defeat by Brentford last week.

Bradley Dack, Danny Graham and Corry Evans picked up knocks in that game but should play, and defender Charlie Mulgrew (hamstring) could also return.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is set to name an unchanged team as they look to stretch their unbeaten run to 12 games.

Former Blackburn loanee Kasey Palmer will againstart on the bench.

Match facts

  • After winning four consecutive league games against Bristol City between 1992 and 2015, Blackburn are winless in each of the last four (D2 L2).
  • Bristol City are looking to record a league double over Blackburn for the first time since the 1990-91 campaign, which also came in the second tier.
  • Danny Graham and Bradley Dack both found the net in Blackburn's last game against Brentford - they have scored exactly half of Rovers' 42 Championship goals this season (Dack 11, Graham 10).
  • Bristol City have won their last seven matches in all competitions - their longest winning run since a run of 11 between December 2003 and February 2004.
  • Blackburn Rovers are looking to win four consecutive home Championship games for the first time since March 2016.
  • Andreas Weimann ended a run of 31 Championship shots without scoring with his goal against Swansea in Bristol City's last game - he had found the net with five of his first 16 shots this season.

Saturday 9th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich30169557391857
2Leeds30176750341657
3Sheff Utd30166850311954
4West Brom29148759382150
5Middlesbrough291311534221250
6Bristol City2913883729847
7Derby2913884035547
8Birmingham30101374536943
9Aston Villa30101375346743
10Hull30127114338543
11Blackburn30111094246-443
12Nottm Forest30101284235742
13Swansea30118114037341
14QPR29116123541-639
15Stoke30911103339-638
16Sheff Wed29108113445-1138
17Brentford29910104841737
18Preston30910114545037
19Wigan3095163145-1432
20Millwall2979133444-1030
21Rotherham30511142848-2026
22Reading30510153244-1225
23Bolton3058171945-2623
24Ipswich3039182351-2818
View full Championship table

