Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion
Stoke City may include Tom Ince and Benik Afobe for the Midlands derby visit of West Bromwich Albion.
Both could return after coming off the bench in the 2-0 defeat at Hull.
Albion loan trio Jacob Murphy, Stefan Johansen and Jefferson Montero are all available after being ineligible for the FA Cup fourth-round replay at home to Brighton on Tuesday.
Baggies boss Darren Moore made seven changes in midweek and is expected to make a similar number in the Potteries.
Matt Phillips misses a seventh successive game with an ankle injury, while fellow midfielder James Morrison, who has been sidelined for five games, is doubtful with his own ankle problem.
Albion start the day 12 points better off than Stoke, whose only victory since new boss Nathan Jones came in on 9 January was against then leaders Leeds.
Match facts
- Stoke have only won one of their last eight league games against West Bromwich Albion - and have not kept a clean sheet in any of these meetings.
- Albion are looking to record a league double over Stoke outside the top flight for the first time since the 1930-31 season.
- Stoke, who have lost four of their last five games, have won just one of their last seven.
- Albion have scored 38 league goals in the second half of games this season, five more than Stoke have netted in total (33).
- The Baggies have won five of their last six Championship away games, losing the other at former Albion boss Tony Mowbray's Blackburn.
- Albion striker Dwight Gayle has the best goals per minutes ratio of any Championship player this season (minimum five goals). He averages a goal every 105 minutes.