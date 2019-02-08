Championship
Stoke17:30West Brom
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion

Sam Vokes
Sam Vokes missed a penalty on his Stoke debut at Hull last Saturday
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 12:45 GMT

Stoke City may include Tom Ince and Benik Afobe for the Midlands derby visit of West Bromwich Albion.

Both could return after coming off the bench in the 2-0 defeat at Hull.

Albion loan trio Jacob Murphy, Stefan Johansen and Jefferson Montero are all available after being ineligible for the FA Cup fourth-round replay at home to Brighton on Tuesday.

Baggies boss Darren Moore made seven changes in midweek and is expected to make a similar number in the Potteries.

Matt Phillips misses a seventh successive game with an ankle injury, while fellow midfielder James Morrison, who has been sidelined for five games, is doubtful with his own ankle problem.

Albion start the day 12 points better off than Stoke, whose only victory since new boss Nathan Jones came in on 9 January was against then leaders Leeds.

Match facts

  • Stoke have only won one of their last eight league games against West Bromwich Albion - and have not kept a clean sheet in any of these meetings.
  • Albion are looking to record a league double over Stoke outside the top flight for the first time since the 1930-31 season.
  • Stoke, who have lost four of their last five games, have won just one of their last seven.
  • Albion have scored 38 league goals in the second half of games this season, five more than Stoke have netted in total (33).
  • The Baggies have won five of their last six Championship away games, losing the other at former Albion boss Tony Mowbray's Blackburn.
  • Albion striker Dwight Gayle has the best goals per minutes ratio of any Championship player this season (minimum five goals). He averages a goal every 105 minutes.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich30169557391857
2Leeds30176750341657
3Sheff Utd30166850311954
4West Brom29148759382150
5Middlesbrough291311534221250
6Bristol City2913883729847
7Derby2913884035547
8Birmingham30101374536943
9Aston Villa30101375346743
10Hull30127114338543
11Blackburn30111094246-443
12Nottm Forest30101284235742
13Swansea30118114037341
14QPR29116123541-639
15Stoke30911103339-638
16Sheff Wed29108113445-1138
17Brentford29910104841737
18Preston30910114545037
19Wigan3095163145-1432
20Millwall2979133444-1030
21Rotherham30511142848-2026
22Reading30510153244-1225
23Bolton3058171945-2623
24Ipswich3039182351-2818
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you