Swansea City v Millwall
Swansea City top scorer Oli McBurnie is a doubt for the visit of Millwall following illness, having only returned to training on Thursday.
Daniel James is available after missing the Bristol City defeat in the wake of his failed deadline-day move to Leeds.
Millwall will assess Tom Elliott's fitness after he dislocated a shoulder against Blackburn last month.
Fellow striker Tom Bradshaw (anterior cruciate ligament) and right-back Conor McLaughlin (quad) remain sidelined.
Swansea, 13th in the Championship, will start the game 11 points better off than 20th-placed Millwall, whose draw at home to Rotherham last weekend was their second in succession.
Match facts
- Swansea are looking to complete a league double over Millwall for the first time since the 1929-30 season.
- Millwall have lost just one of their last six league visits to Swansea - a 2-0 defeat in October 2006.
- Swansea have lost just one of their last five home league games, after losing back-to-back matches at the Liberty Stadium in November.
- Only 23.3% of Millwall's points this season have been won away from home - the third lowest share after Wigan (15.6%) and Rotherham (19.2%).
- No Championship team has lost more games after going ahead this season (4) than Swansea.
- Swansea's Oli McBurnie has had a hand in six goals (five strikes, one assist) in four league appearances in 2019.