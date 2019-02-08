Swansea City v Millwall

Daniel James was left out for Swansea's defeat by Bristol City so he could "clear his head" after transfer speculation

Swansea City top scorer Oli McBurnie is a doubt for the visit of Millwall following illness, having only returned to training on Thursday.

Daniel James is available after missing the Bristol City defeat in the wake of his failed deadline-day move to Leeds.

Millwall will assess Tom Elliott's fitness after he dislocated a shoulder against Blackburn last month.

Fellow striker Tom Bradshaw (anterior cruciate ligament) and right-back Conor McLaughlin (quad) remain sidelined.

Swansea, 13th in the Championship, will start the game 11 points better off than 20th-placed Millwall, whose draw at home to Rotherham last weekend was their second in succession.

Match facts