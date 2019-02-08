Championship
Swansea15:00Millwall
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Millwall

Daniel James
Daniel James was left out for Swansea's defeat by Bristol City so he could "clear his head" after transfer speculation
Swansea City top scorer Oli McBurnie is a doubt for the visit of Millwall following illness, having only returned to training on Thursday.

Daniel James is available after missing the Bristol City defeat in the wake of his failed deadline-day move to Leeds.

Millwall will assess Tom Elliott's fitness after he dislocated a shoulder against Blackburn last month.

Fellow striker Tom Bradshaw (anterior cruciate ligament) and right-back Conor McLaughlin (quad) remain sidelined.

Swansea, 13th in the Championship, will start the game 11 points better off than 20th-placed Millwall, whose draw at home to Rotherham last weekend was their second in succession.

Match facts

  • Swansea are looking to complete a league double over Millwall for the first time since the 1929-30 season.
  • Millwall have lost just one of their last six league visits to Swansea - a 2-0 defeat in October 2006.
  • Swansea have lost just one of their last five home league games, after losing back-to-back matches at the Liberty Stadium in November.
  • Only 23.3% of Millwall's points this season have been won away from home - the third lowest share after Wigan (15.6%) and Rotherham (19.2%).
  • No Championship team has lost more games after going ahead this season (4) than Swansea.
  • Swansea's Oli McBurnie has had a hand in six goals (five strikes, one assist) in four league appearances in 2019.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich30169557391857
2Leeds30176750341657
3Sheff Utd30166850311954
4West Brom29148759382150
5Middlesbrough291311534221250
6Bristol City2913883729847
7Derby2913884035547
8Birmingham30101374536943
9Aston Villa30101375346743
10Hull30127114338543
11Blackburn30111094246-443
12Nottm Forest30101284235742
13Swansea30118114037341
14QPR29116123541-639
15Stoke30911103339-638
16Sheff Wed29108113445-1138
17Brentford29910104841737
18Preston30910114545037
19Wigan3095163145-1432
20Millwall2979133444-1030
21Rotherham30511142848-2026
22Reading30510153244-1225
23Bolton3058171945-2623
24Ipswich3039182351-2818
