Middlesbrough v Leeds United

Patrick Bamford
Patrick Bamford, who joined Leeds from Middlesbrough in the summer, scored in last Saturday's defeat by Norwich
Middlesbrough strikers Jordan Hugill and Britt Assombalonga are both doubts after going off in the FA Cup defeat by Newport in midweek.

Darren Randolph, Mo Besic, Ryan Shotton and John Obi Mikel were rested for that game and are likely to come back in.

Leeds will check on midfielders Pablo Hernandez (groin), Adam Forshaw and Mateusz Klich (both knee).

Striker Patrick Bamford is set for his first league start for the club after returning from a knee injury.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have only lost one of their last five Championship games against Leeds (W2 D2), keeping a clean sheet in four of these meetings.
  • Leeds have lost both of their last two league trips to the Riverside (both 0-3), their worst losing run away at Middlesbrough in the league since they lost five in a row between September 1976 and August 1980.
  • Only Bolton Wanderers (13) have conceded more Championship goals in 2019 than Leeds United (10).
  • This fixture last season was won 3-0 by Middlesbrough, with Patrick Bamford - now playing for Leeds - scoring a hat-trick for Tony Pulis' side.
  • Each of Britt Assombalonga's last four Championship goals have been as a substitute - he has scored more substitute goals than any other Championship player this season (five goals).
  • Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has found the net with both of his shots on target in the Championship this season.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich30169557391857
2Leeds30176750341657
3Sheff Utd30166850311954
4West Brom29148759382150
5Middlesbrough291311534221250
6Bristol City2913883729847
7Derby2913884035547
8Birmingham30101374536943
9Aston Villa30101375346743
10Hull30127114338543
11Blackburn30111094246-443
12Nottm Forest30101284235742
13Swansea30118114037341
14QPR29116123541-639
15Stoke30911103339-638
16Sheff Wed29108113445-1138
17Brentford29910104841737
18Preston30910114545037
19Wigan3095163145-1432
20Millwall2979133444-1030
21Rotherham30511142848-2026
22Reading30510153244-1225
23Bolton3058171945-2623
24Ipswich3039182351-2818
View full Championship table

