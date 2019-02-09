Rotherham United 1-1 Wigan Athletic: Millers get rare point with Latics draw

Clark Robertson's header ensured Rotherham got just a second point from a possible 18

Championship strugglers Rotherham United drew with Wigan Athletic to remain just outside the bottom three.

Clark Robertson gave the Millers a deserved lead as he powerfully headed home Will Vaulks' pass.

Within four minutes of Rotherham's opener, Josh Windass scored for a third successive game as he smashed in from a tight angle to bring the Latics level.

The Millers almost went ahead just after the hour, but Kal Naismith cleared Michael Smith's header off the line, while the hosts also had two claims for a penalty turned down.

Rotherham's point - only their second in six games - sees them stay a point above the relegation zone after Reading's goalless draw at Sheffield Wednesday, while Wigan remain in 19th place, four points above the Royals.

Danny Fox recovered enough from his head knock to be able to watch the game from the dugout in the second half

Wigan were rocked early on when captain Danny Fox was knocked unconscious as he went up to head a 19th-minute corner and was stretchered off.

Rotherham, who remembered record appearance-maker Danny Williams who died earlier this week aged 94, went ahead soon after, but Latics manager Paul Cook berated the officials for missing what he felt was an offside a minute or so earlier.

After Windass pulled his side level, Wigan were grateful to keeper Jamie Jones as he made fine saves in quick succession from Smith and Robertson as the clock ticked towards 45 minutes.

Smith's cleared effort was the best chance for a goal in the second half while the Latics went close when Leon Clarke had a header well-saved by Marek Rodak.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"I thought we were excellent in the first half, I thought we'd done enough to be 2-0 up at half time, but we didn't really take our chances.

"The last five or 10 minutes it looked more likely that they were going to score.

"The lads were as good as they can be, it's just disappointing we didn't come away with the three."

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook:

"I think when Rotherham scored there was only going to be one result. Credit to Rotherham, they were nearly unplayable at times in the first half.

"We could not keep them off us. We didn't get a foothold in the game but we scored against the run of play.

"That's football and you go in at half-time thankful that you're still in the game. A lot of teams would have gone under today."