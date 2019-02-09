Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Wigan Athletic 1.
Rotherham United 1-1 Wigan Athletic: Millers get rare point with Latics draw
Championship strugglers Rotherham United drew with Wigan Athletic to remain just outside the bottom three.
Clark Robertson gave the Millers a deserved lead as he powerfully headed home Will Vaulks' pass.
Within four minutes of Rotherham's opener, Josh Windass scored for a third successive game as he smashed in from a tight angle to bring the Latics level.
The Millers almost went ahead just after the hour, but Kal Naismith cleared Michael Smith's header off the line, while the hosts also had two claims for a penalty turned down.
Rotherham's point - only their second in six games - sees them stay a point above the relegation zone after Reading's goalless draw at Sheffield Wednesday, while Wigan remain in 19th place, four points above the Royals.
Wigan were rocked early on when captain Danny Fox was knocked unconscious as he went up to head a 19th-minute corner and was stretchered off.
Rotherham, who remembered record appearance-maker Danny Williams who died earlier this week aged 94, went ahead soon after, but Latics manager Paul Cook berated the officials for missing what he felt was an offside a minute or so earlier.
After Windass pulled his side level, Wigan were grateful to keeper Jamie Jones as he made fine saves in quick succession from Smith and Robertson as the clock ticked towards 45 minutes.
Smith's cleared effort was the best chance for a goal in the second half while the Latics went close when Leon Clarke had a header well-saved by Marek Rodak.
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"I thought we were excellent in the first half, I thought we'd done enough to be 2-0 up at half time, but we didn't really take our chances.
"The last five or 10 minutes it looked more likely that they were going to score.
"The lads were as good as they can be, it's just disappointing we didn't come away with the three."
Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook:
"I think when Rotherham scored there was only going to be one result. Credit to Rotherham, they were nearly unplayable at times in the first half.
"We could not keep them off us. We didn't get a foothold in the game but we scored against the run of play.
"That's football and you go in at half-time thankful that you're still in the game. A lot of teams would have gone under today."
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 1Rodák
- 28Jones
- 6Wood
- 15Robertson
- 3Mattock
- 5Ajayi
- 11TaylorSubstituted forNewellat 69'minutes
- 4Vaulks
- 17CrooksSubstituted forTowellat 79'minutes
- 7FordeBooked at 88mins
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 2Vyner
- 12Price
- 13Towell
- 20Ihiekwe
- 21Yates
- 22Newell
- 25Wiles
Wigan
- 23Jones
- 2Byrne
- 22Dunkley
- 6FoxSubstituted forKipreat 25'minutesBooked at 54mins
- 20Naismith
- 13PilkingtonBooked at 80mins
- 12James
- 14Baningime
- 17JacobsSubstituted forMasseyat 90+3'minutes
- 10WindassBooked at 67mins
- 28Clarke
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 11Massey
- 15McManaman
- 21Kipre
- 25Powell
- 30Olsson
- 41Garner
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 9,611
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Wigan Athletic 1.
Attempt missed. Clark Robertson (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Richard Towell (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gavin Massey replaces Michael Jacobs.
Foul by Billy Jones (Rotherham United).
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Richard Towell (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Semi Ajayi.
Attempt missed. Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Reece James with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Anthony Forde (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Anthony Forde (Rotherham United).
Kal Naismith (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).
Beni Baningime (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Joe Newell (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Semi Ajayi with a headed pass.
Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Windass (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Cheyenne Dunkley.
Booking
Anthony Pilkington (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Anthony Pilkington.
Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Windass (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Richard Towell replaces Matt Crooks.
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Kal Naismith tries a through ball, but Josh Windass is caught offside.
Foul by Anthony Forde (Rotherham United).
Reece James (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United).
Cedric Kipre (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reece James (Wigan Athletic).
Offside, Rotherham United. Joe Mattock tries a through ball, but Matt Crooks is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Clark Robertson (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Joe Newell replaces Jon Taylor.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Kal Naismith.
Attempt missed. Cedric Kipre (Wigan Athletic) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Reece James with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Josh Windass (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United).