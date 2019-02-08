Derby County v Hull City
-
- From the section Championship
Ashley Cole could make his Derby County debut after the former England left-back joined the Rams last month.
Fellow new face Andy King could also feature for the Rams, who face a defensive injury crisis with Richard Keogh and Fikayo Tomori their only fit centre-backs.
Liam Ridgewell could make his full debut for Hull after his transfer from Portland Timbers last month.
Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs are struggling to be fit in time.
Match facts
- Derby are unbeaten in their last five league games against Hull (W4 D1), keeping four clean sheets in this run.
- Hull have lost their last two away games at Derby in league competition, conceding nine goals without reply (0-4 in April 2016 and 0-5 in September 2017).
- Derby County have won 47 points from 29 games this season - seven points fewer than they had at this stage in 2017-18 (54).
- Hull City have lost just one of their last 12 Championship matches (W8 D3), losing 0-3 away at Blackburn.
- Kamil Grosicki has had a hand in six goals in his last five Championship appearances for Hull (3 goals, 3 assists).
- Derby's Harry Wilson has scored seven goals from outside the box in the Championship this season, two more than any other player.