Derby County v Hull City

Ashley Cole has not played since featuring for Los Angeles Galaxy against Houston Dynamo on 28 October

Ashley Cole could make his Derby County debut after the former England left-back joined the Rams last month.

Fellow new face Andy King could also feature for the Rams, who face a defensive injury crisis with Richard Keogh and Fikayo Tomori their only fit centre-backs.

Liam Ridgewell could make his full debut for Hull after his transfer from Portland Timbers last month.

Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs are struggling to be fit in time.

