Jimmy Keohane: Rochdale sign midfielder on deal until end of season

Jimmy Keohane won the League of Ireland title with Cork City in 2017

Rochdale have signed midfielder Jimmy Keohane on a deal until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old was a free agent after leaving League of Ireland side Cork City in November and has been training with Dale for the past two weeks.

Keohane has previously played in England for Exeter City and Woking.

"It's a welcoming group and the training has been good, so I'm really looking forward to it," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.