Serie B game halted after five seconds and then abandoned after player suffers head injury

Manuel Scavone (left) is on loan at Lecce from Serie A side Parma

A Serie B game was halted five seconds after kick-off and then abandoned following a head injury to Lecce midfielder Manuel Scavone.

The 31-year-old, who is on loan from Parma, collided in the air with Ascoli forward Giacomo Beretta and fell heavily on his head.

Lecce said Scavone was treated on the pitch and regained consciousness before being taken to hospital.

The game was later called off until a "date to be decided."

The Vito Fazzi hospital in Lecce said Scavone is "out of danger."

In a statement the hospital said Scavone's condition was "good" and they had carried out several tests which all came back negative. He will be kept in hospital under observation for 24 hours.