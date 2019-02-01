Irish Premiership: Newry City v Glentoran match postponed

Glentoran v Newry City
Glentoran beat Newry 2-1 when the sides met at the Oval on 19 January

Friday night's scheduled Irish Premiership game between Newry City and Glentoran at the Showgrounds has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

A pitch inspection was held on Friday afternoon.

The match had been rearranged after initially being postponed on 21 December because of a road traffic accident involving the match officials.

Eleventh-placed Newry lie in 11th spot, having lost their last six matches, while Glentoran are ninth in the table.

